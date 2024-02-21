Who knew soup and french fries was such a tasty combination? That’s what’s cooking, as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Timon Balloo
The Restaurant: The Katherine, Fort Lauderdale
The Dish: Clam Chowder Fries

Ingredients:
1 cup diced carrots
1 cup diced celery
1 cup minced onion
3 (6.5 ounce) cans minced clams, drained with juice reserve
¾ cup butter
¾ cup all-purpose flour
1 quart heavy cream
1 quart whole milk
1 teaspoons fresh chopped thyme
1 ½ teaspoons salt
Ground black pepper to taste
1 pkg frozen french fries

Method of Preparation:

  • Place butter, carrots, celery, and onion into a large skillet, cook and stir over medium-low heat until vegetables are tender and butter is melted.
  • Add flour, and cook for 3-4 minutes until fully absorbed.
  • Lower heat to low and add clams and juice, milk, heavy cream and thyme.
  • Cook, stirring for 6-8 minutes or until the soup has thickened.
  • Prepare french fries according to the directions on the package.

To Plate:

  • Spoon clam chowder into a bowl, top with fries garnish with Old Bay Seasoning and serve immediately.

The Katherine
723 E Broward Blvd.
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
754-216-0690
thekatherinerestaurant.com

