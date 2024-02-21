Who knew soup and french fries was such a tasty combination? That’s what’s cooking, as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Timon Balloo

The Restaurant: The Katherine, Fort Lauderdale

The Dish: Clam Chowder Fries

Ingredients:

1 cup diced carrots

1 cup diced celery

1 cup minced onion

3 (6.5 ounce) cans minced clams, drained with juice reserve

¾ cup butter

¾ cup all-purpose flour

1 quart heavy cream

1 quart whole milk

1 teaspoons fresh chopped thyme

1 ½ teaspoons salt

Ground black pepper to taste

1 pkg frozen french fries

Method of Preparation:

Place butter, carrots, celery, and onion into a large skillet, cook and stir over medium-low heat until vegetables are tender and butter is melted.

Add flour, and cook for 3-4 minutes until fully absorbed.

Lower heat to low and add clams and juice, milk, heavy cream and thyme.

Cook, stirring for 6-8 minutes or until the soup has thickened.

Prepare french fries according to the directions on the package.

To Plate:

Spoon clam chowder into a bowl, top with fries garnish with Old Bay Seasoning and serve immediately.

The Katherine

723 E Broward Blvd.

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301

754-216-0690

thekatherinerestaurant.com

