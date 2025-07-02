(WSVN) - A South Florida chef shares his recipe to satisfy your hunger while keeping you cool. Time to grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Patrick Kirchner

The Restaurant: Porterhouse Music Bar & Restaurant, Sunny Isles Beach

The Dish: Citrus Shrimp Salad

Ingredients:

20 shrimp (16/20 size), cleaned and peeled

2 lemons

2 limes

2 oranges (1 for juice, 1 for segments)

1/2 tbsp honey

Salt and pepper to taste

2 baby cucumbers, diced

12 heirloom cherry tomatoes, halved

1/2 red onion, finely minced

1/4 cup pomegranate seeds

8 mint leaves

Method of Preparation:

Dressing:

Juice lemons, limes, and 1 orange.

Whisk in honey, salt, and pepper.

Shrimp:

Blanch shrimp in hot water until just cooked (about 1-2 minutes).

Cool immediately, then cut each shrimp into 3 equal pieces.

Salad Components:

Dice cucumber and halve tomatoes.

Mince red onion.

Peel and segment the second orange with a knife (removing all pith).

Prepare pomegranate seeds (or use pre-separated ones).

Roughly chop mint leaves.

Combine shrimp, citrus segments, tomatoes, cucumber, onion, pomegranate seeds, and mint in a bowl.

Toss gently with the citrus dressing.

Plate and serve chilled.

Porterhouse Music Bar & Restaurant

17008 Collins Ave, Sunny Isles Beach, FL 33160

(305) 907-4111

https://www.porterhousemia.com/

