(WSVN) - A South Florida chef shares his recipe to satisfy your hunger while keeping you cool. Time to grab a Bite with Belkys.
The Chef: Patrick Kirchner
The Restaurant: Porterhouse Music Bar & Restaurant, Sunny Isles Beach
The Dish: Citrus Shrimp Salad
Ingredients:
20 shrimp (16/20 size), cleaned and peeled
2 lemons
2 limes
2 oranges (1 for juice, 1 for segments)
1/2 tbsp honey
Salt and pepper to taste
2 baby cucumbers, diced
12 heirloom cherry tomatoes, halved
1/2 red onion, finely minced
1/4 cup pomegranate seeds
8 mint leaves
Method of Preparation:
Dressing:
- Juice lemons, limes, and 1 orange.
- Whisk in honey, salt, and pepper.
Shrimp:
- Blanch shrimp in hot water until just cooked (about 1-2 minutes).
- Cool immediately, then cut each shrimp into 3 equal pieces.
Salad Components:
- Dice cucumber and halve tomatoes.
- Mince red onion.
- Peel and segment the second orange with a knife (removing all pith).
- Prepare pomegranate seeds (or use pre-separated ones).
- Roughly chop mint leaves.
- Combine shrimp, citrus segments, tomatoes, cucumber, onion, pomegranate seeds, and mint in a bowl.
- Toss gently with the citrus dressing.
- Plate and serve chilled.
Porterhouse Music Bar & Restaurant
17008 Collins Ave, Sunny Isles Beach, FL 33160
(305) 907-4111
https://www.porterhousemia.com/
Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.