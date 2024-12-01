(WSVN) - Ingredients:
4 salmon fillets
2 tbs. olive oil
2 tbs. lime juice
1 tsp. lime zest
1 tbs. cilantro, chopped
smoked paprika, to taste
salt & pepper to taste
Salsa recipe:
1 large avocado, diced
½ cup cherry tomatoes, chopped
¼ cup red onion, finely diced
2 tbs. cilantro, chopped
½-1 lime, juiced, to taste
Salt and pepper to taste
Method of Preparation:
- Preheat oven to 400 degrees and spray a baking dish with non-stick cooking spray.
- Make the salsa. Mix the avocado, tomatoes, red onion and cilantro together in a small bowl.
- Squeeze the lime juice over the top and season with salt and black pepper to taste.
- Cover and refrigerate while you prepare the salmon.
- Pat salmon fillets with a paper towel to remove excess moisture and place them in your prepared baking dish.
- In a small bowl, whisk the olive oil, lime juice, lime zest and chopped cilantro together and brush the mixture over each fillet.
- Season each fillet with smoked paprika, salt and black pepper to taste.
- Bake for 10-12 minutes or until the salmon is cooked through and flakes easily with a fork.
- Spoon your avocado salsa over each fillet and serve it up.
Enjoy!
Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.