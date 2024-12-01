(WSVN) - Ingredients:

4 salmon fillets

2 tbs. olive oil

2 tbs. lime juice

1 tsp. lime zest

1 tbs. cilantro, chopped

smoked paprika, to taste

salt & pepper to taste

Salsa recipe:

1 large avocado, diced

½ cup cherry tomatoes, chopped

¼ cup red onion, finely diced

2 tbs. cilantro, chopped

½-1 lime, juiced, to taste

Salt and pepper to taste

Method of Preparation:

Preheat oven to 400 degrees and spray a baking dish with non-stick cooking spray.

Make the salsa. Mix the avocado, tomatoes, red onion and cilantro together in a small bowl.

Squeeze the lime juice over the top and season with salt and black pepper to taste.

Cover and refrigerate while you prepare the salmon.

Pat salmon fillets with a paper towel to remove excess moisture and place them in your prepared baking dish.

In a small bowl, whisk the olive oil, lime juice, lime zest and chopped cilantro together and brush the mixture over each fillet.

Season each fillet with smoked paprika, salt and black pepper to taste.

Bake for 10-12 minutes or until the salmon is cooked through and flakes easily with a fork.

Spoon your avocado salsa over each fillet and serve it up.

Enjoy!

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.