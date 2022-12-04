If you’re looking for a side dish with pizzazz we have on you’ll surely love. That’s wats on the menu as we grab a Bite with Belkys.
Ingredients:
1 tbs. unsalted butter
1 tbs. olive oil
1 tbs. onion powder
1 bunch cilantro, finely chopped
1 cup long-grain white rice, like basmati or jasmine
1/2 tsp. kosher salt
1 large jalapeño, thinly sliced (seeds removed- you can also use a half jalapeño if you like it less spicy)
juice of 1/2 lime, plus more to taste
water or stock for rice
Method of Preparation:
- Melt the butter in a medium saucepan over medium heat.
- Add the oil, then stir in the onion powder and half the cilantro stems until fragrant, about 30 seconds.
- Add the rice and stir until oil-slicked, just a few seconds.
- Add water or stock according to package instructions and follow rice cooking directions.
- Fold in the remaining cilantro, jalapeño and lime juice.
- Taste for seasoning, adding more salt or lime juice if desired.
Enjoy!
