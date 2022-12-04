If you’re looking for a side dish with pizzazz we have on you’ll surely love. That’s wats on the menu as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

Ingredients:

1 tbs. unsalted butter

1 tbs. olive oil

1 tbs. onion powder

1 bunch cilantro, finely chopped

1 cup long-grain white rice, like basmati or jasmine

1/2 tsp. kosher salt

1 large jalapeño, thinly sliced (seeds removed- you can also use a half jalapeño if you like it less spicy)

juice of 1/2 lime, plus more to taste

water or stock for rice

Method of Preparation:

Melt the butter in a medium saucepan over medium heat.

Add the oil, then stir in the onion powder and half the cilantro stems until fragrant, about 30 seconds.

Add the rice and stir until oil-slicked, just a few seconds.

Add water or stock according to package instructions and follow rice cooking directions.

Fold in the remaining cilantro, jalapeño and lime juice.

Taste for seasoning, adding more salt or lime juice if desired.

Enjoy!

