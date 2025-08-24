(WSVN) - If you’re in the mood for a classic Italian meal with Spanish flair, you’re going to love this pasta recipe. Time to grab a Bite wity Belkys.

Ingredients:

1 (4-ounce) fresh chorizo links, casing removed (about 3/4 cup)

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 teaspoon black pepper, plus more for garnish

1 teaspoon smoked paprika

5 large egg yolks

2 large eggs

¾ cups Pecorino Romano cheese, grated

½ cup Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese, grated

3 tablespoons salt

1 (16-ounce) package spaghetti

1 teaspoon apple cider vinegar

Method of Preparation:

Bring pasta water to a boil in a large pot over high.

While water is coming to a boil, cook chorizo and oil in a large skillet over low, stirring often, until lightly browned, fat is mostly rendered, and chorizo is browned, about 15 minutes.

Stir in pepper and paprika; cook, stirring constantly, until fragrant, about 1 minute.

Turn off heat, leaving skillet on warm burner; set aside.

Whisk together egg yolks, eggs, and cheeses in a medium bowl; whisk until thoroughly blended and set aside.

Add salt to water in pot; return to a boil over high. Add pasta; cook according to package directions for al dente, stirring occasionally.

About 1 minute before pasta is finished cooking, scoop out 1/2 cup cooking liquid, and stir into chorizo mixture in skillet over warm burner, using wooden spoon to scrape any browned bits off bottom of skillet.

Transfer about half of cooked pasta to skillet using tongs, allowing excess liquid to drip off in pot; add egg-cheese paste, quickly and gently toss to combine.

Transfer remaining cooked pasta, allowing excess liquid to drip off in pot, to skillet; add vinegar. Continue stirring and tossing pasta with tongs until cheese is melted and sauce thickens slightly and coats pasta, about 1 minute. (The sauce will continue to thicken as it cools.)

Serve and garnish the carbonara with additional pepper and grated Pecorino Romano cheese.

Enjoy!

