(WSVN) - Ingredients:

1/3 cup all-purpose flour

3 tbs. cocoa powder

½ tsp. baking powder

¼ cup granulated sugar

¼ cup packed light brown sugar

¼ cup milk

1 tbs. avocado oil

1 ½ tsp. Instant espresso powder

1 tsp. vanilla extract

1 large egg

2 ½ tbs. creamy peanut butter

Chopped peanuts or flaky sea salt for garnish

Method of Preparation:

Whisk together flour, cocoa, and baking powder in a small bowl until well combined.

Whisk together granulated sugar, brown sugar, milk, oil, espresso powder, vanilla, egg, and 1 1/2 tablespoons peanut butter in a medium bowl until well combined.

Whisk flour mixture into sugar mixture until mostly smooth and well combined (some very small lumps are okay).

Divide batter evenly between 2 (12-ounce) microwavable mugs.

Evenly divide and dollop the remaining 1 tablespoon of peanut butter in the center of the batter in each mug.

Microwave cakes, 1 at a time, on HIGH until tops are just set and a wooden pick inserted into center comes out with just some moist crumbs, 50 seconds to 1 minute and 10 seconds. (If cake is still underdone after 50 seconds, microwave on HIGH in 5- to 10-second intervals, as needed [see Note]; it's normal for cake to rise and then sink slightly once removed from the microwave).

Wipe sides and rims of mugs clean using a damp paper towel, if desired.

Let cake stand at room temperature 5 minutes.

Garnish with peanuts and flaky sea salt.

