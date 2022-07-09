(WSVN) - Dessert is everyone’s favorite way to top off a good meal, and we’ve got one for you that is sure to be a favorite. Something sweet is on the menu as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

Ingredients:

1 1/2 cups semi sweet chocolate chips

1 tsp. vanilla

3 cups heavy cream

1 tsp. instant espresso powder

1 tbs. sugar

ready made graham cracker crust

pinch salt

cocoa powder for garnish

Method of Preparation:

Add the chocolate chips to a medium-sized bowl. Heat one cup of heavy cream on high in the microwave for about a minute. Carefully take it out of the microwave and add it to the chocolate chips and whisk until the chips melt. Add in the vanilla, espresso powder and salt and whisk until combined.

Add the remaining 2 cups of heavy cream and sugar to a large bowl and use a hand mixer to make whipped cream. Whip until stiff peaks form. Fold half of the whipped cream into the chocolate mix and blend well.

When it’s combined, add it to the graham cracker crust and refrigerate at least two hours. Top with the remaining whipped cream and sprinkle cocoa powder over the top for garnish.

Enjoy!

