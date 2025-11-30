(WSVN) - Ingredients:
Butter or cooking spray to coat pan
1 cup granulated sugar
Finely grated zest from 1 orange
Finely grated zest from 1 lemon
1/2 cup olive oil
1 cup whole-milk ricotta cheese
2 large eggs
2 teaspoons baking powder
1/4 teaspoon fine sea or table salt
1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon
1 or 2 pinches allspice
1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour
1 cup mini-chocolate chips
1/2 cup pistachios, chopped small
Method of Preparation:
- Heat oven to 350°F. Coat a standard (8 1/2-x-4 1/4″) loaf pan with butter or a nonstick spray.
- Place sugar in a large bowl, and add zest.
- Use your fingertips to rub the zest into the sugar, scenting it throughout.
- Whisk in olive oil, ricotta and eggs.
- Sprinkle baking powder, salt, cinnamon and allspice over wet ingredients, then whisk to combine.
- Gently stir in flour, then chocolate and pistachios until just combined.
- Scrape into prepared loaf.
- Bake oven for 55 to 65 minutes, until a skewer inserted into the center of the cake comes out-batter free.
- Let cool on wire rack in pan for 15 minutes, then invert out onto rack to finish cooling.
- Cake is great the first day, and even more amazingly moist on the second and third, so feel free to plan ahead.
- Store at room temperature, covered with foil or plastic.
Enjoy!
