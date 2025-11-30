(WSVN) - Ingredients:

Butter or cooking spray to coat pan

1 cup granulated sugar

Finely grated zest from 1 orange

Finely grated zest from 1 lemon

1/2 cup olive oil

1 cup whole-milk ricotta cheese

2 large eggs

2 teaspoons baking powder

1/4 teaspoon fine sea or table salt

1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1 or 2 pinches allspice

1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour

1 cup mini-chocolate chips

1/2 cup pistachios, chopped small

Method of Preparation:

Heat oven to 350°F. Coat a standard (8 1/2-x-4 1/4″) loaf pan with butter or a nonstick spray.

Place sugar in a large bowl, and add zest.

Use your fingertips to rub the zest into the sugar, scenting it throughout.

Whisk in olive oil, ricotta and eggs.

Sprinkle baking powder, salt, cinnamon and allspice over wet ingredients, then whisk to combine.

Gently stir in flour, then chocolate and pistachios until just combined.

Scrape into prepared loaf.

Bake oven for 55 to 65 minutes, until a skewer inserted into the center of the cake comes out-batter free.

Let cool on wire rack in pan for 15 minutes, then invert out onto rack to finish cooling.

Cake is great the first day, and even more amazingly moist on the second and third, so feel free to plan ahead.

Store at room temperature, covered with foil or plastic.

Enjoy!

