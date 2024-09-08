(WSVN) - It’s time for dessert, and this sweet treat is sure to become a family favorite. We’re giving you a full scoop as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

Ingredients:

Pre-made chocolate chip cookie dough

Homemade chocolate chip cookie dough

Ice cream

Method of Preparation:

Preheat oven to 350 F. Grease a 12-cup standard-size muffin tin and set aside.

Scoop the dough into heaping 2-tablespoon portions and form into balls.

Place one ball into each muffin cup.

Use a jar or cup to press down and make a little well.

Bake for 15-16 minutes or until the edges begin to turn golden. The center should still be SLIGHTLY under-done.

Remove from the oven and if you need to press down again, use your small jar or cup to re-form the wells.

Run a sharp knife around the edges of the cookie cups (to help release them later) and allow them to cool for two to three minutes.

Carefully remove cups from muffin tin. Scoop favorite your ice cream into the cups, top with any desired toppings and serve.

Enjoy!

