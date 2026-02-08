(WSVN) - Ingredients:

1 cup unsweetened almond milk, or milk of your choice

1/2 cup chia seeds,

2 tablespoons unsweetened cocoa powder

2 tablespoons pure maple syrup

1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

Pinch of sea salt

Your favorite toppings- raspberries, strawberries, chopped nuts, etc.

Method of Preparation:

In a medium bowl, add the milk, chia seeds, cocoa powder, maple syrup, vanilla extract, and pinch of sea salt.

Whisk well to combine.

Let sit for 15 minutes without stirring.

After 15 minutes, stir until well combined and there is no clumping.

Cover the bowl and store in the refrigerator for at least 2 hours or overnight. For best results, chill overnight so the pudding has enough time to thicken up. You can also divide the mixture into jars, cover, and store in the refrigerator.

When ready to eat, remove the chia pudding from the refrigerator and stir. Serve with your favorite toppings and enjoy!

