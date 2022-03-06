(WSVN) - Everyone loves a sweet treat, and that’s just what’s in the oven today. Let’s grab a Bite with Belkys!

Ingredients:
1/4 cup unsweetened cocoa powder
3/4 cup self rising flour
1 1/4 cup sweetened condensed milk (or one 14 oz. can)
3 large eggs

Method of Preparation:

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.   
  • Line an 8 X 4 inch loaf pan with parchment paper.
  • In a medium mixing bowl, combine cocoa powder, flour, condensed milk and eggs. Blend until smooth.
  • Pour batter into the loaf pan. Bake for about 65 minutes.  
  • Insert a toothpick or knife. If it comes out clean, it’s done.

Enjoy!

