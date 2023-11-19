(WSVN) - Dessert is always a favorite and today we have one for you that is delicious, quick and easy — Chocolate bar pie.

That’s what’s on the menu today, as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

Ingredients:

6 chocolate bars, plain or with nuts

1 large container whipped topping

1 graham cracker pie shell

Cocoa powder for garnish

Method of Preparation:

Melt the chocolate in the microwave.

Pour melted chocolate into a bowl and add a large container of whipped topping.

Stir well then pour the mixture into graham cracker pie shell.

Chill in the refrigerator for at least two hours or overnight.

Enjoy!

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.