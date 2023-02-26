Ingredients:

2 cups old-fashioned oats

1 tbs. cocoa powder, Dutch-processed or unsweetened cocoa

1 tsp. baking powder

1/4 tsp. salt

1 cup unsweetened vanilla almond milk, or milk of your choice

1 cup mashed ripe bananas (about two bananas, depending on size)

1 tbs. pure maple syrup (or up to 4 tbs. if you want it sweeter)

1 tbs. coconut oil, melted and cooled

2 large eggs

1 1/2 tsp. pure vanilla extract

flaky sea salt for topping (optional)

Method of Preparation:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Grease an 8 X 8-inch baking dish with nonstick cooking spray and set aside.

In a large bowl, combine the oats, cocoa, baking powder and salt. Set aside.

In a medium bowl, combine the milk, mashed bananas, maple syrup, melted coconut oil, eggs, and vanilla extract. Whisk until combined.

Add the milk mixture to the oat mixture and stir until combined. Stir in the chocolate chips.

Pour the oatmeal mix into a prepared pan and sprinkle with additional chocolate chips if desired.

Bake for 35 minutes or until oatmeal is set.

Remove from the oven and sprinkle with flaky sea salt (optional).

Cool for 5 minutes before serving.

Cut into squares and enjoy!

