Ingredients:
2 cups old-fashioned oats
1 tbs. cocoa powder, Dutch-processed or unsweetened cocoa
1 tsp. baking powder
1/4 tsp. salt
1 cup unsweetened vanilla almond milk, or milk of your choice
1 cup mashed ripe bananas (about two bananas, depending on size)
1 tbs. pure maple syrup (or up to 4 tbs. if you want it sweeter)
1 tbs. coconut oil, melted and cooled
2 large eggs
1 1/2 tsp. pure vanilla extract
flaky sea salt for topping (optional)
Method of Preparation:
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
- Grease an 8 X 8-inch baking dish with nonstick cooking spray and set aside.
- In a large bowl, combine the oats, cocoa, baking powder and salt. Set aside.
- In a medium bowl, combine the milk, mashed bananas, maple syrup, melted coconut oil, eggs, and vanilla extract. Whisk until combined.
- Add the milk mixture to the oat mixture and stir until combined. Stir in the chocolate chips.
- Pour the oatmeal mix into a prepared pan and sprinkle with additional chocolate chips if desired.
- Bake for 35 minutes or until oatmeal is set.
- Remove from the oven and sprinkle with flaky sea salt (optional).
- Cool for 5 minutes before serving.
- Cut into squares and enjoy!
