Ingredients:

• 3 cups shredded chickent

• 1 cup shredded cheddar or mexican cheese blend

• 2 cans diced chiles

• 1/4 cup salsa

• small flour tortillas

• vegetable oil for frying

• garnish

• salsa

• shredded lettuce

• sour cream

• chipotle peppers



Method of Preparation:

In a medium bowl, toss the shredded chicken breast with cheese, chiles and salsa.

To assemble, lay the tortillas and fill the bottom third of each tortilla with 1 big tablespoon of the shredded chicken mixture. Roll the tortillas up tightly and secure with toothpicks inserted into the seam.

Preheat the oven to 425°F. Place the tortillas seam face down on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper or foil, and lightly brush the filled tortillas with canola oil. Bake for 12-15 minutes or until golden brown and crisp then transfer to a plate.

To Plate:

Remove the toothpicks from the taquitos and serve on their own or garnish with shredded lettuce, sour cream or Mexican crema, and salsa

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.