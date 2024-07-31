(WSVN) - An Indian twist to a fried favorite. We’re taking chicken to the next level as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Soumen Mukherjee

The Restaurant: Bombay Darbar, Doral

The Dish: Chilli Chicken

Ingredients:

For marinade:

1 Ib boneless chicken breast (cut into cubes)

1 tsp vinegar

3 tbsp cornstarch

1 tbsp flour

1 tsp salt

1 tsp pepper

2 tsp dark soy sauce

For sauce:

2 tbsp chili garlic sauce

2 tbsp ginger (chopped)

2 tbsp garlic (chopped)

1 tsp sugar or honey

3/4 cup oil

1 whole onion chopped

1 whole bell pepper chopped

Method of Preparation:

In a mixing bowl, combine chicken cubes, salt, black pepper, vinegar, dark soy sauce, cornstarch, and flour. Mix well to coat the chicken. Ensure the coating is not too thick. Heat oil in a wok over medium heat.

Fry the marinated chicken in the hot oil until cooked, tender, and slightly golden. Remove and set aside.

For sauce: Heat oil in a wok over high heat until nicely hot.

Add chopped onions, minced garlic, and minced ginger. Stir and cook for 1-2 minutes until the garlic is slightly cooked.

Add chili garlic sauce, dark soy sauce, vinegar, a pinch of sugar, and salt.

Stir on high flame for a minute.

Add the fried chicken, chopped onions, and bell pepper to the wok.

Stir briefly and cook on high flame for half a minute.

Stir well and cook for another minute or until the sauce thickens and coats the chicken.

Taste the sauce and adjust the salt as needed.

Bombay Darbar

8405 NW 53rd St SUITE E101, Doral, FL 33166

(786) 741-2222

www.bombaydarbar.com

