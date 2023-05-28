Ingredients:
1 package of Hawaiian rolls
1/2 cup ranch dressing
1/2 cup buffalo sauce
1/4 cup butter, melted
1/2 tsp. garlic powder
1 cup cheddar cheese shredded
1 cup mozzarella cheese
Method of Preparation:
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
- In a small bowl, mix together the chicken, ranch dressing, 1/2 the cheeses, and buffalo sauce.
- Split your rolls in half, place the bottom half in a prepared 9 X 13 baking dish sprayed with cooking spray.
- Spread chicken mixture on the bottom half of the rolls and top with remaining cheese.
- Place the top half of the buns on top and brush the top of the rolls with the melted butter mixture.
- Cover the dish with foil and bake for 15 minutes.
- Remove foil and bake for an additional 5 minutes, or until the tops of the sliders turn a golden brown.
- Remove from the oven, slice and serve!
