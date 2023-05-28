Ingredients:

1 package of Hawaiian rolls

1/2 cup ranch dressing

1/2 cup buffalo sauce

1/4 cup butter, melted

1/2 tsp. garlic powder

1 cup cheddar cheese shredded

1 cup mozzarella cheese

Method of Preparation:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

In a small bowl, mix together the chicken, ranch dressing, 1/2 the cheeses, and buffalo sauce.

Split your rolls in half, place the bottom half in a prepared 9 X 13 baking dish sprayed with cooking spray.

Spread chicken mixture on the bottom half of the rolls and top with remaining cheese.

Place the top half of the buns on top and brush the top of the rolls with the melted butter mixture.

Cover the dish with foil and bake for 15 minutes.

Remove foil and bake for an additional 5 minutes, or until the tops of the sliders turn a golden brown.

Remove from the oven, slice and serve!

