(WSVN) - Ingredients:

2 large leeks, trimmed and stalks halved lengthwise and thinly sliced

9 tbs. extra virgin olive oil (divided)

Salt and pepper

3 garlic cloves, finely chopped

5 ounces baby spinach

1 (15 oz.) can chickpeas, drained

7 ounces feta cheese, crumbled

1 lemon, zest and juice

1 cup chopped dill

8-10 phyllo pastry sheets

Method of Preparation:

Heat the oven to 375 degrees.

Rinse and drain the sliced leeks- be careful to remove all the dirt.

Place the phyllo sheets into a large bowl and drizzle with olive oil.

Scrunch and massage the oil into the sheets. They should crumble, break up and clump up and that is fine. Set aside.

Heat a 10-inch ovenproof skillet on medium high for 1-2 minutes.

Add 2 tbs. olive oil along with the leeks.

Season with salt and pepper and cook, stirring occasionally, until the leeks are wilted.

Add the garlic and spinach a few handfuls at a time, adding in more as it wilts and toss until the leaves have all softened.

Turn off the heat and add chickpeas, feta, lemon zest, lemon juice and fresh dill.

Taste and season with salt and pepper.

Transfer the phyllo sheets to the top of the leeks and spinach mixture until it’s completely covered.

Drizzle the top with a bit more olive oil and bake about an hour, or until the top is golden and crispy.

Let cool 5-10 minutes.

Slice and serve it up!

