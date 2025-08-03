(WSVN) - Ingredients:
2 large leeks, trimmed and stalks halved lengthwise and thinly sliced
9 tbs. extra virgin olive oil (divided)
Salt and pepper
3 garlic cloves, finely chopped
5 ounces baby spinach
1 (15 oz.) can chickpeas, drained
7 ounces feta cheese, crumbled
1 lemon, zest and juice
1 cup chopped dill
8-10 phyllo pastry sheets
Method of Preparation:
- Heat the oven to 375 degrees.
- Rinse and drain the sliced leeks- be careful to remove all the dirt.
- Place the phyllo sheets into a large bowl and drizzle with olive oil.
- Scrunch and massage the oil into the sheets. They should crumble, break up and clump up and that is fine. Set aside.
- Heat a 10-inch ovenproof skillet on medium high for 1-2 minutes.
- Add 2 tbs. olive oil along with the leeks.
- Season with salt and pepper and cook, stirring occasionally, until the leeks are wilted.
- Add the garlic and spinach a few handfuls at a time, adding in more as it wilts and toss until the leaves have all softened.
- Turn off the heat and add chickpeas, feta, lemon zest, lemon juice and fresh dill.
- Taste and season with salt and pepper.
- Transfer the phyllo sheets to the top of the leeks and spinach mixture until it’s completely covered.
- Drizzle the top with a bit more olive oil and bake about an hour, or until the top is golden and crispy.
- Let cool 5-10 minutes.
- Slice and serve it up!
