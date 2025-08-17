(WSVN) - Ingredients:

3 tbs. fresh lemon juice

1 tbs. white vinegar

1 tsp. maple syrup (you can also use honey)

1 garlic clove, grated

Salt and pepper to taste

2 15 oz. can chickpeas, drained and rinsed

½ English cucumber, diced

½ red onion, diced

12 grape tomatoes, sliced

¼ cup fresh dill

¼ cup fresh parsley

3 tbs. olive oil

Method of Preparation:

In a large bowl, whisk together lemon juice, vinegar, maple syrup, garlic, salt and pepper.

Add chickpeas, cucumber, tomatoes, red onion, tomatoes, parsley and dill to the bowl.

Toss together until evenly coated.

Drizzle the olive oil evenly over and toss again.

Taste and adjust salt and pepper to your liking.

Serve and enjoy!

