Ingredients:
3 tbs. fresh lemon juice
1 tbs. white vinegar
1 tsp. maple syrup (you can also use honey)
1 garlic clove, grated
Salt and pepper to taste
2 15 oz. can chickpeas, drained and rinsed
½ English cucumber, diced
½ red onion, diced
12 grape tomatoes, sliced
¼ cup fresh dill
¼ cup fresh parsley
3 tbs. olive oil
Method of Preparation:
- In a large bowl, whisk together lemon juice, vinegar, maple syrup, garlic, salt and pepper.
- Add chickpeas, cucumber, tomatoes, red onion, tomatoes, parsley and dill to the bowl.
- Toss together until evenly coated.
- Drizzle the olive oil evenly over and toss again.
- Taste and adjust salt and pepper to your liking.
Serve and enjoy!
