(WSVN) - Ingredients:

1 tablespoon olive oil

1/2 onion, minced

4 cloves garlic, minced

1/2 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes

1 (15-ounce) can chickpeas, rinsed and drained

3 cups vegetable broth

1 cup uncooked orzo pasta

1/2 cup drained sun-dried tomatoes, roughly chopped

1 teaspoon Italian seasoning

1/4 cup Greek yogurt

2 large handfuls fresh baby spinach

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

Method of Preparation:

Heat olive oil in a large sauté pan over medium-high heat.

Add the onion, garlic and crushed red pepper flakes and sauté for 3 minutes, stirring frequently.

Add the chickpeas, vegetable broth, orzo, sun-dried tomatoes, Italian seasoning and stir to combine.

Continue cooking until the mixture reaches a simmer, stirring frequently.

Reduce heat to medium-low to simmer. Stir frequently, until the orzo is just shy of al dente.

Add Greek yogurt, and spinach and stir to combine.

Continue cooking for 2 to 3 minutes, stirring frequently, until the spinach has wilted and the orzo is al dente.

Season to taste with salt and pepper.

Serve and enjoy!

