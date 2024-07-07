(WSVN) - Ingredients:
1 tablespoon olive oil
1/2 onion, minced
4 cloves garlic, minced
1/2 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes
1 (15-ounce) can chickpeas, rinsed and drained
3 cups vegetable broth
1 cup uncooked orzo pasta
1/2 cup drained sun-dried tomatoes, roughly chopped
1 teaspoon Italian seasoning
1/4 cup Greek yogurt
2 large handfuls fresh baby spinach
Salt and freshly ground black pepper
Method of Preparation:
- Heat olive oil in a large sauté pan over medium-high heat.
- Add the onion, garlic and crushed red pepper flakes and sauté for 3 minutes, stirring frequently.
- Add the chickpeas, vegetable broth, orzo, sun-dried tomatoes, Italian seasoning and stir to combine.
- Continue cooking until the mixture reaches a simmer, stirring frequently.
- Reduce heat to medium-low to simmer. Stir frequently, until the orzo is just shy of al dente.
- Add Greek yogurt, and spinach and stir to combine.
- Continue cooking for 2 to 3 minutes, stirring frequently, until the spinach has wilted and the orzo is al dente.
- Season to taste with salt and pepper.
Serve and enjoy!
