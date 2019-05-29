Chicken Tinga Tostadas/ Hecho a Mano, Doral

(WSVN) - Don’t worry about who’s washing the dishes after dinner. We have a one-pot meal served up Mexican style. That’s what’s cooking as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Zé Carlos Jimenez
The Restaurant: Hecho a Mano, Doral
The Dish: Chicken Tinga Tostadas

Ingredients:

2 chicken breasts (pre-cooked, shredded)
1 chopped onion
6 chopped tomatoes
2 tbsp. chipotle chile in adobo
2 garlic cloves
1 bay leaf
1 cup of chicken stock (8 oz)
1 tbsp. olives
1 tbsp. almonds
1 tbsp. raisins
½ head of lettuce
Corn tortillas
Refried beans
Canola oil
Crema fresca (Mexican sour cream)
Cotija cheese

Method of Preparation:

  • In a frying pan, heat oil to season the onion, sauté for 2 minutes until golden brown.
  • Add the tomato, olives, raisins and almonds.
  • Fry for 2-3 minutes until the flavors are incorporated.
  • Add the chipotle peppers, garlic, salt and pepper and the chicken broth.
  • Let it boil again for 2 more minutes and add the bay leaf.
  • Let it simmer for a few minutes until all the flavors are incorporated.
  • Add the shredded chicken and let it reduce.
  • Fry the tortillas in oil, in a frying pan, one by one until golden brown on both sides and toasted.

To Plate:

  • Spread refried beans on tostadas.
  • Add the chicken tinga.
  • Decorate with lettuce, creme fresca and cotija cheese.

Serves: 4 (two each)

Hecho a Mano
3399 NW 72nd Ave. #106
Miami, FL 33122
chefzecarlos.com/
786-360-4468

