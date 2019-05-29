Chicken Tinga Tostadas/ Hecho a Mano, Doral

(WSVN) - Don’t worry about who’s washing the dishes after dinner. We have a one-pot meal served up Mexican style. That’s what’s cooking as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Zé Carlos Jimenez

The Restaurant: Hecho a Mano, Doral

The Dish: Chicken Tinga Tostadas

Ingredients:

2 chicken breasts (pre-cooked, shredded)

1 chopped onion

6 chopped tomatoes

2 tbsp. chipotle chile in adobo

2 garlic cloves

1 bay leaf

1 cup of chicken stock (8 oz)

1 tbsp. olives

1 tbsp. almonds

1 tbsp. raisins

½ head of lettuce

Corn tortillas

Refried beans

Canola oil

Crema fresca (Mexican sour cream)

Cotija cheese

Method of Preparation:

In a frying pan, heat oil to season the onion, sauté for 2 minutes until golden brown.

Add the tomato, olives, raisins and almonds.

Fry for 2-3 minutes until the flavors are incorporated.

Add the chipotle peppers, garlic, salt and pepper and the chicken broth.

Let it boil again for 2 more minutes and add the bay leaf.

Let it simmer for a few minutes until all the flavors are incorporated.

Add the shredded chicken and let it reduce.

Fry the tortillas in oil, in a frying pan, one by one until golden brown on both sides and toasted.

To Plate:

Spread refried beans on tostadas.

Add the chicken tinga.

Decorate with lettuce, creme fresca and cotija cheese.

Serves: 4 (two each)

Hecho a Mano

3399 NW 72nd Ave. #106

Miami, FL 33122

chefzecarlos.com/

786-360-4468

