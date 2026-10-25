Ingredients:

1 ½ tbs olive oil

1 lb. boneless skinless chicken breast cut into small pieces

½ cup chopped onion

1 tsp. garlic powder

1 tsp. salt

½ tsp. pepper

¾ tsp. chili powder

½ tsp. cumin

1 cup salsa (your favorite)

1 can pinto beans, drained

8 6-inch flour tortillas

2 ½ cups shredded cheddar cheese (or your favorite cheese)

½ cup sour cream and any other favorite taco toppings

Directions:

Heat oven to 375. Season chopped chicken with garlic powder, salt, pepper, chili powder and cumin. Cook chicken in olive oil on medium heat pan. Brown the chicken pieces, then add onion, pinto beans and salsa. Bring to a simmer and reduce heat, stirring until thickened and creamy, about 5 minutes. Smash the beans a little to make them thicker.

Spray an 11 X 7 baking pan with cooking spray. Fill each tortilla, first with cheese, then with the chicken and salsa mixture. Fold each taco in half and place open side up in the baking dish. Add more cheese on top of each one. Repeat with remaining tortillas, leaning each one against each other until the baking pan is full. Give them one more spray and bake 20-25 minutes until tops are golden brown and toasty and cheese is melted.

Top with your favorite taco toppings and serve.

Enjoy!

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