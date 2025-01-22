(WSVN) - A South Florida chef shares his idea for dinner. A tasty, Italian classic. Time to grab a Bite with Belkys.
The Chef: Alejandro Porben
The Restaurant: Sparrow Italia, Miami
The Dish: Chicken Parmesan
Ingredients:
MARINARA SAUCE
3 Tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil
1 Small yellow onion, finely chopped
6 Each cloves garlic cloves peeled, finely chopped
1 Can crushed San Marzano tomatoes (28 oz)
2 Large sprigs basil 2 Tsp Kosher salt
1 Pinch freshly ground black pepper
1 Pinch chili flakes
CHICKEN MARINADE
1 Tbsp rosemary chopped
2 Tsp thyme chopped
1 Tbsp Italian parsley chopped
1 Tbsp dried oregano
2 Tsp dried chili flakes
1 Tbsp garlic peeled & chopped
2 Cups extra virgin olive oil
CHICKEN
1 Cup panko bread crumbs
1 Tsp. garlic powder
2 Cup finely grated parmesan, divided
¾ Cup all-purpose flour
2 Large eggs
4 6 oz organic chicken breasts, skin off
Kosher salt to taste
Freshly ground black pepper
1 Cup shredded mozzarella
1⁄2 Cup grated Parmesan
1 Cup vegetable or canola oil
Chopped fresh basil, for serving
Method of Preparation:
For the Marinara Sauce:
- Saute the garlic and onions in the oil on medium heat until translucent and without color.
- Add all the crushed San Marzano tomatoes into the saucepan and stir well. Bring to a slow simmer.
- Add the basil, chili flakes, salt and pepper.
- Allow to reduce slowly while stirring until the sauce is dark red and reduced by 25%.
- Taste and adjust seasoning if necessary.
- Reserve sauce.
For the Marinade:
- In the meantime, prepare the marinade for the chicken by combining all herbs and oil with the garlic and allow to steep.
For the Chicken:
- Butterfly the chicken breast lengthwise and keep the halves of the breast attached.
- Between 2 sheets of plastic wrap, gently flatten the butterflied chicken to 1⁄4 thickness.
- Once all breasts have been prepared, in a shallow container, marinade the meat by pouring the oil marinade over the chicken. Marinate for 1 hour.
- Set up your dredge step side by side and place the following into a shallow pan:
a. Flour
b. Beaten eggs
c. Breadcrumbs, parmesan, and garlic powder mixed together
- Remove the chicken breast from the marinade and dry off oil with a kitchen towel.
- Place the chicken into the flour. Coat both sides and shake off excess flour.
- Dip the cutlet into the beaten eggs and coat on both sides.
- For the final step, place the egg coated cutlet into the bread crumb mix and coat both sides evenly with crumbs until fully covered.
- Shake off excess crumbs and place onto a plate.
- Next, place a large fry pan on medium heat and place oil in the pan.
- Once the oil is hot, place the crumbed cutlet into the oil and pan fry to golden brown on both sides, turning over the cutlet if necessary.
- Once crispy and golden, remove from oil and drain on a paper towel to remove excess oil. Then, season the cutlet with salt and pepper.
- Place the chicken cutlet on a baking pan and ladle the marinara sauce over the chicken. Top off with grated parmesan cheese and the shredded mozzarella.
- Set your oven to the broiler setting and broil the chicken until the cheese is melted, bubbly, and a bit caramelized.
- Slice the finished chicken parmesan onto a serving plate and garnish with the basil leaves. Serve immediately to keep the crust crispy and hot.
Sparrow Italia
255 NW 25th St, Miami, FL 33127
(786) 322-5998
www.sparrowitalia.com
