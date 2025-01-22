(WSVN) - A South Florida chef shares his idea for dinner. A tasty, Italian classic. Time to grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Alejandro Porben

The Restaurant: Sparrow Italia, Miami

The Dish: Chicken Parmesan

Ingredients:

MARINARA SAUCE

3 Tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil

1 Small yellow onion, finely chopped

6 Each cloves garlic cloves peeled, finely chopped

1 Can crushed San Marzano tomatoes (28 oz)

2 Large sprigs basil 2 Tsp Kosher salt

1 Pinch freshly ground black pepper

1 Pinch chili flakes

CHICKEN MARINADE

1 Tbsp rosemary chopped

2 Tsp thyme chopped

1 Tbsp Italian parsley chopped

1 Tbsp dried oregano

2 Tsp dried chili flakes

1 Tbsp garlic peeled & chopped

2 Cups extra virgin olive oil

CHICKEN

1 Cup panko bread crumbs

1 Tsp. garlic powder

2 Cup finely grated parmesan, divided

¾ Cup all-purpose flour

2 Large eggs

4 6 oz organic chicken breasts, skin off

Kosher salt to taste

Freshly ground black pepper

1 Cup shredded mozzarella

1⁄2 Cup grated Parmesan

1 Cup vegetable or canola oil

Chopped fresh basil, for serving

Method of Preparation:

For the Marinara Sauce:

Saute the garlic and onions in the oil on medium heat until translucent and without color.

Add all the crushed San Marzano tomatoes into the saucepan and stir well. Bring to a slow simmer.

Add the basil, chili flakes, salt and pepper.

Allow to reduce slowly while stirring until the sauce is dark red and reduced by 25%.

Taste and adjust seasoning if necessary.

Reserve sauce.

For the Marinade:

In the meantime, prepare the marinade for the chicken by combining all herbs and oil with the garlic and allow to steep.

For the Chicken:

Butterfly the chicken breast lengthwise and keep the halves of the breast attached.

Between 2 sheets of plastic wrap, gently flatten the butterflied chicken to 1⁄4 thickness.

Once all breasts have been prepared, in a shallow container, marinade the meat by pouring the oil marinade over the chicken. Marinate for 1 hour.

Set up your dredge step side by side and place the following into a shallow pan:

a. Flour

b. Beaten eggs

c. Breadcrumbs, parmesan, and garlic powder mixed together

a. Flour b. Beaten eggs c. Breadcrumbs, parmesan, and garlic powder mixed together Remove the chicken breast from the marinade and dry off oil with a kitchen towel.

Place the chicken into the flour. Coat both sides and shake off excess flour.

Dip the cutlet into the beaten eggs and coat on both sides.

For the final step, place the egg coated cutlet into the bread crumb mix and coat both sides evenly with crumbs until fully covered.

Shake off excess crumbs and place onto a plate.

Next, place a large fry pan on medium heat and place oil in the pan.

Once the oil is hot, place the crumbed cutlet into the oil and pan fry to golden brown on both sides, turning over the cutlet if necessary.

Once crispy and golden, remove from oil and drain on a paper towel to remove excess oil. Then, season the cutlet with salt and pepper.

Place the chicken cutlet on a baking pan and ladle the marinara sauce over the chicken. Top off with grated parmesan cheese and the shredded mozzarella.

Set your oven to the broiler setting and broil the chicken until the cheese is melted, bubbly, and a bit caramelized.

Slice the finished chicken parmesan onto a serving plate and garnish with the basil leaves. Serve immediately to keep the crust crispy and hot.

Sparrow Italia

255 NW 25th St, Miami, FL 33127

(786) 322-5998

www.sparrowitalia.com

