(WSVN) - Start off the new year with an old Italian classic. That’s what’s cooking tonight as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Michael Wesley

The Restaurant: Rao’s, Miami Beach

The Dish: Chicken Parmesan

Ingredients:

4 skinless, boneless chicken breasts

1 cup all-purpose flour

4 large eggs

3/4 cup grated pecorino romano cheese

1/4 cup plus 2 tsp chopped fresh Italian parsley

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

2 cup plain bread crumbs

1 cup vegetable oil

4 cups marinara sauce

1 1/2 lbs fresh mozzarella cheese, cut into 1/8 inch slices

Method of Preparation:

Pound the chicken to a thickness of about 1/4 inch.

Pour the flour into a wide, shallow bowl or shallow baking pan. Lightly dredge chicken in the flour and place on a plate lined with parchment paper.

Line a platter with parchment paper and set aside.

In a medium mixing bowl, combine the eggs, 1/4 cup of the grated cheese, and 2 tsp of the parsley, and season with salt and pepper. Whisk until well-blended. put the bread crumbs in a wide, shallow bowl or baking pan. Set out a sheet of parchment paper.

Dip each cutlet into the egg wash and let the excess drip off. Press the cutlet into the bread crumbs, coating both sides. Lightly shake off excess bread crumbs. Set aside on the parchment paper, so that none of the cutlets are touching. Repeat until all the cutlets are breaded.

Preheat the oven to 400 F. Line a large, flat plate with two layers of paper towels. Grease a large, rimmed baking sheet.

Heat the vegetable oil in a large sauté pan over medium-high heat for 2 minutes.

Lightly season the cutlets with salt and paper, then carefully place them into the hot oil, working in batches of 3 to 4. Cook for 4 to 6 minutes per side, or until the cutlets are a light golden brown on each side.

Transfer to the paper towel-lined plate, and repeat the process with the remaining cutlets.

Arrange the cutlets on the greased baking sheet, leaving at least 1/4 inch between each cutlet.

Spread a large dollop of marinara sauce on top of each cutlet. Sprinkle each with the remaining grated cheese, and top with two slices of mozzarella per cutlet.

Bake for 15-20 minutes, or until cheese is bubbling and melted, and the chicken is completely cooked through.

Rao’s

(located in Loews Miami Beach Hotel)

1601 Collins Ave.

Miami Beach, FL 33139

305-404-7267

raosrestaurants.com

