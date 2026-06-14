(WSVN) - INGREDIENTS

Your favorite pizza dough (store bought)

Your favorite fried chicken tenders (store bought)

1 1/2 cups shredded mozzarella cheese

1 cup marinara sauce

6-8 chicken tenders sliced into bite-sized pieces

1/2 cup fresh grated parmesan cheese

Chopped fresh basil for garnish and olive oil for drizzling on top



DIRECTIONS

Pre-bake the pizza dough according to package directions.

Sprinkle half the mozzarella cheese on top. Drizzle the marinara over it. Top it with the sliced chicken tenders. Top it with the rest of the mozzarella and the grated parmesan cheese.

Finish baking it in the oven according to your pizza dough package directions.

Garnish with fresh chopped basil and a little olive oil drizzle.



Enjoy!

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