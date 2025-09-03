(WSVN) - No plate needed for this chicken parm. That’s what’s cooking tonight as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Carlos Estarita

The Restaurant: Vice City Pizza, Miami

The Dish: Chicken Parm Sando

Ingredients:

VODKA SAUCE:

1ea #10 can jersey fresh (blend smooth)

1 small onion (chopped)

2-3 garlic cloves

1 tsp Calabrian chili flake

2-3 calbrian chilies (chopped)

1/2 cup Tito’s vodka

2 cups heavy cream

1 tbsp salt

Pesto

3 garlic cloves

7 oz basil no stems

3/4 cup pinenuts toasted and cooled

1 cup olive oil

1 cup canola oil

3/4 cup parmesan grated

1/2 tsp

Boneless chicken breast filets (sliced in half and pounded to 1/4 inch)

Unseasoned flour (in separate bowl)

Eggs for egg wash (beaten, in separate bowl)

Bread crumbs (in separate bowl)

Salt

Pepper

Olive oil for frying

Slices of mozzarella or stracciatella

Method of Preparation:

VODKA SAUCE:

In a robot coupe, chop the onion and garlic until fine but not pureed.

Sauté onion, garlic, chili flake and chili in oil in canola oil.

Add the vodka and allow it to reduce until almost completely evaporated.

Add the whole can of Jersey Fresh and a sprig of fresh basil.

Cook on low heat for 35 minutes, then add the cream and cook for another 10 minutes.

When done, add the kosher salt and remove fresh basil.

PESTO SAUCE:

Make sure all ingredients are cold.

In the robot coupe, blend garlic, pine nuts, and parmesan until very small chunks.

Add all the basil and start to pulse while pouring oil and finish with salt.

CHICKEN:

When chicken is pounded to 1/4 inch, season both sides with salt and pepper.

Coat both sides of the chicken in flour

Dip chicken in egg wash, then move to bread crumbs.

Press crumbs into both sides for even coverage.

Set aside for about 10-15 minutes to allow it to dry.

Heat 1/2 inch olive oil in a large skillet on medium-high heat.

Cook chicken in the hot oil until golden.

Slice the hoagie roll in half, place the chicken, then top with vodka sauce and cheese.

Finish with a drizzle of pesto sauce and close with the top half of the roll.

Vice City Pizza

2615 SW 147th Ave, Miami, FL 33175

(305) 392-0826

https://www.vicecitypizza.com/

