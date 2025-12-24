(WSVN) - Need something quick to whip up for the family for Christmas dinner? We have an easy solution. That’s what’s cooking tonight as we grab a Bite with Belkys.
The Chef: Angelo Elia
The Restaurant: Casa D’Angelo, Fort Lauderdale
The Dish: Chicken Milanese
Ingredients:
2 large boneless, skinless chicken breasts
Salt and freshly ground black pepper
2 large eggs
1 tablespoon water
1 cup plain breadcrumbs (or panko for extra crunch)
2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley (optional)
Olive oil, for frying (about ½ cup)
Lemon wedges, for serving
Method of Preparation:
- Butterfly & pound the chicken
Slice each chicken breast in half horizontally to create two thin cutlets.
Place each between sheets of plastic wrap or parchment paper and gently pound with a mallet or rolling pin until about ¼-inch thick.
Season both sides with salt and pepper.
- Prepare the breading stations
In one bowl, beat the eggs with 1 tablespoon water.
In a second, combine breadcrumbs, and parsley.
- Bread the cutlets
Dip into the egg wash, then press into the breadcrumb mixture, coating evenly. Repeat.
Lay them on a wire rack or plate and let rest for 5-10 minutes (this helps the coating stick).
- Fry the chicken
Heat olive oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat (oil should shimmer but not smoke).
Fry cutlets 2-3 minutes per side until golden brown and cooked through.
Transfer to a paper towel-lined plate or wire rack to drain excess oil.
To Plate:
- Serve immediately with lemon wedges.
- Optional: top with a light arugula salad dressed with olive oil, lemon juice, salt, and pepper.
Casa D’Angelo
1201 N Federal Hwy, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304
(954) 564-1234
www.casa-d-angelo.com
