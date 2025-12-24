(WSVN) - Need something quick to whip up for the family for Christmas dinner? We have an easy solution. That’s what’s cooking tonight as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Angelo Elia

The Restaurant: Casa D’Angelo, Fort Lauderdale

The Dish: Chicken Milanese

Ingredients:

2 large boneless, skinless chicken breasts

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

2 large eggs

1 tablespoon water

1 cup plain breadcrumbs (or panko for extra crunch)

2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley (optional)

Olive oil, for frying (about ½ cup)

Lemon wedges, for serving

Method of Preparation:

Butterfly & pound the chicken

Slice each chicken breast in half horizontally to create two thin cutlets.

Place each between sheets of plastic wrap or parchment paper and gently pound with a mallet or rolling pin until about ¼-inch thick.

Season both sides with salt and pepper.

In one bowl, beat the eggs with 1 tablespoon water.

In a second, combine breadcrumbs, and parsley.

Dip into the egg wash, then press into the breadcrumb mixture, coating evenly. Repeat.

Lay them on a wire rack or plate and let rest for 5-10 minutes (this helps the coating stick).

Heat olive oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat (oil should shimmer but not smoke).

Fry cutlets 2-3 minutes per side until golden brown and cooked through.

Transfer to a paper towel-lined plate or wire rack to drain excess oil.

To Plate:

Serve immediately with lemon wedges.

Optional: top with a light arugula salad dressed with olive oil, lemon juice, salt, and pepper.

Casa D’Angelo

1201 N Federal Hwy, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304

(954) 564-1234

www.casa-d-angelo.com

