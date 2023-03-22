(WSVN) - A South Florida chef shows you how to add a sweet and spicy flavor to a pretty popular dish. It’s time to grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Magdiel “Ray” Ramos

The Restaurant: NARA, North Miami Beach

The Dish: Chicken Katsu

Ingredients:

3 lbs Chicken Breast

1 qt Panko

2 Cups All Purpose Flour

4 Large Eggs

2 Tbsp Powdered Ginger

1 Tbsp Salt

2 Tbsp Black Pepper

Orange Teriyaki Sauce:

2 qt Orange Juice

1 qt Light Soy Sauce

¼ Cup Cilantro

¼ Cup Chopped Ginger

2 Tbs Chopped Garlic

2 Cups Sugar

2 Tbsp Cornstarch Slurry

Agave Sriracha Salad:

¼ Cup Sriracha

½ qt Heavy Duty Mayonnaise

1 Fresno Chili

1 Jalapeño

¼ Cup Agave

¼ Chopped Cilantro

1 qt Julienne Purple Cabbage

1 qt Julienne Nappa Cabbage

2 Cup Green Cabbage

¼ Shredded Carrot

Method of Preparation:

For Orange Teriyaki Sauce:

Boil all ingredients for 5 minutes and reduce for 15 on low simmer.

Slowly add cornstarch slurry on high heat and mix well until slow bubbles roll.

For Katsu Chicken:

Filet chicken breast into two pieces.

Using plastic wrap, cover all chicken breasts.

Use a kitchen mallet and lightly pound the chicken until tenderized.

Place flour in a mixing bowl with salt, pepper, powdered ginger. Mix well.

Place Panko in a separate bowl.

Whisk eggs in a separate bowl until mixed well.

Add chicken using a three-step breading process.

Place chicken flour, egg, then panko crumbs.

Fry chicken for 30 seconds until golden brown, finish in the oven at 350 degrees for 8 minutes until chicken is cooked through.

For Agave Sriracha Salad:

Mix all ingredients well besides cabbage salad.

Add Sriracha Agave sauce until salad is lightly coated with dressing.

To Plate:

Slice chicken into strips, then drizzle orange teriyaki sauce over the chicken. Serve with Agave Sriracha Salad.

NARA

3881 NE 163rd St.

North Miami Beach, FL 33160

www.naramiami.com

305-947-0064

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.