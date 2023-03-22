(WSVN) - A South Florida chef shows you how to add a sweet and spicy flavor to a pretty popular dish. It’s time to grab a Bite with Belkys.
The Chef: Magdiel “Ray” Ramos
The Restaurant: NARA, North Miami Beach
The Dish: Chicken Katsu
Ingredients:
3 lbs Chicken Breast
1 qt Panko
2 Cups All Purpose Flour
4 Large Eggs
2 Tbsp Powdered Ginger
1 Tbsp Salt
2 Tbsp Black Pepper
Orange Teriyaki Sauce:
2 qt Orange Juice
1 qt Light Soy Sauce
¼ Cup Cilantro
¼ Cup Chopped Ginger
2 Tbs Chopped Garlic
2 Cups Sugar
2 Tbsp Cornstarch Slurry
Agave Sriracha Salad:
¼ Cup Sriracha
½ qt Heavy Duty Mayonnaise
1 Fresno Chili
1 Jalapeño
¼ Cup Agave
¼ Chopped Cilantro
1 qt Julienne Purple Cabbage
1 qt Julienne Nappa Cabbage
2 Cup Green Cabbage
¼ Shredded Carrot
Method of Preparation:
For Orange Teriyaki Sauce:
- Boil all ingredients for 5 minutes and reduce for 15 on low simmer.
- Slowly add cornstarch slurry on high heat and mix well until slow bubbles roll.
For Katsu Chicken:
- Filet chicken breast into two pieces.
- Using plastic wrap, cover all chicken breasts.
- Use a kitchen mallet and lightly pound the chicken until tenderized.
- Place flour in a mixing bowl with salt, pepper, powdered ginger. Mix well.
- Place Panko in a separate bowl.
- Whisk eggs in a separate bowl until mixed well.
- Add chicken using a three-step breading process.
- Place chicken flour, egg, then panko crumbs.
- Fry chicken for 30 seconds until golden brown, finish in the oven at 350 degrees for 8 minutes until chicken is cooked through.
For Agave Sriracha Salad:
- Mix all ingredients well besides cabbage salad.
- Add Sriracha Agave sauce until salad is lightly coated with dressing.
To Plate:
- Slice chicken into strips, then drizzle orange teriyaki sauce over the chicken. Serve with Agave Sriracha Salad.
NARA
3881 NE 163rd St.
North Miami Beach, FL 33160
www.naramiami.com
305-947-0064
