(WSVN) - Some people like the sweet and savory flavor of chicken and waffles. A chef shows us a way to give it a Mediterranean touch. Time to grab a Bite with Belkys.

Crispy Chicken Thigh

Ingredients:

2 boneless chicken thighs (~6 oz each)

1 cup pickle juice (for sous vide marinade)

11.5 oz all-purpose flour

0.9 oz paprika

0.7 oz onion powder

0.2 oz garlic powder

8.8 oz buttermilk

Oil for frying

Method of Preparation:

Sous Vide Chicken:

Preheat a sous vide water bath to 155°F (68°C).

Place chicken thighs in a vacuum-sealed or resealable bag with pickle juice. Seal and cook for 3 hours.

Breading Station:

In a medium bowl, mix flour, paprika, onion powder, and garlic powder.

In a separate bowl, pour buttermilk.

Breading Process:

Remove chicken from the bag, pat dry, and dredge in seasoned flour.

Dip in buttermilk, then dredge again in flour.

Repeat this step twice.

Frying:

Heat oil in a deep pan or fryer to 350°F.

Fry chicken until golden brown and crispy, about 4–5 minutes per side.

Drain on paper towels and season with salt.

Falafel Waffle (Makes ~1 Quart)

Ingredients:

24 oz falafel mix

1.5 large eggs (~3 oz)

4 tbsp cornstarch

2 tsp baking powder

Zest of 2 lemons

Method of Preparation:

Combine falafel mix, eggs, cornstarch, baking powder, and lemon zest in a bowl.

Mix until smooth.

Preheat a waffle iron and lightly grease with oil or non-stick spray.

Cook the falafel mixture in the waffle iron until golden brown and crispy (about 4–6 minutes).

Harissa Honey Maple Syrup (Makes ~2 Quarts)

Ingredients:

21 oz harissa

3.5 oz maple syrup

35 oz honey

1.4 oz fresh lemon juice

Method of Preparation:

Whisk harissa, maple syrup, honey, and lemon juice in a bowl until smooth.

Adjust sweetness or spice to taste.

Turmeric Cole Slaw (Makes ~1 Pint)

Ingredients:

8.8 oz mayonnaise

0.7 oz fresh dill, chopped

0.5 oz chopped pickles

0.5 oz Dijon mustard

0.35 oz fresh lemon juice

0.2 oz white wine vinegar

0.1 oz turmeric

Kosher salt and black pepper to taste

1 cup napa cabbage slaw mix (or thinly sliced napa cabbage)

1 tbsp each cilantro and mint, chopped

Zest of 1 lemon

Method of Preparation:

In a bowl, mix mayonnaise, dill, pickles, Dijon mustard, lemon juice, vinegar, and turmeric.

Season with salt and pepper.

Toss with napa cabbage, cilantro, mint, and lemon zest right before serving.

To Assemble:

Place the falafel waffle on a plate.

Top with a fried chicken thigh.

Drizzle generously with harissa honey maple syrup.

Add a dollop of turmeric cole slaw on the side or on top for a complete presentation.

