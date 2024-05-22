(WSVN) - A South Florida chef puts his special touch to a popular dish from South America. He thinks your family is going to love it, so let’s grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Ivan Barros

The Restaurant: Amara at Paraiso, Miami

The Dish: Chicken a la Brasa

Ingredients:

8 bone-in, skin-on chicken thighs, excess skin and fat trimmed

2 pounds medium Yukon Gold potatoes (6 to 7 potatoes), each cut lengthwise into eight (¾- to 1-inch) wedges

Juice from 1 lemon

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1 cup aji verde sauce (recipe to follow)

For the marinade:

6 cloves garlic

3 T soy sauce

1 T aji amarillo paste

1 T lime juice

1 tsp aji panca paste

1 tsp Dijon

1 tsp ground cumin

1 tsp ground black pepper

1 tsp kosher salt

For the aji verde sauce:

1 cup cilantro lightly packed

3 jalapeños, seeds and stems removed

1 oz crumbled feta

1 garlic clove

1/2 oz lime juice

3 basil leaves

1 tsp kosher salt

1 tsp Dijon

1 tsp aji amarillo

1/2tsp honey

1/2tsp ground cumin

1/2 cup olive oil

Process all ingredients in a high-speed blender.

Method of Preparation:

Combine all the marinade ingredients in a medium bowl and stir until incorporated.

Pat the chicken dry, rub thoroughly with the marinade, and let marinate for at least 1 hour.

Preheat oven to 450°F.

Line a large rimmed baking sheet with 2 sheets of aluminum foil, pressing foil into corners and up sides of sheet.

In a bowl, toss potatoes with lemon juice, olive oil and salt.

Arrange potatoes, cut side down in an even layer on 1 side of prepared baking sheet.

Arrange marinated chicken thighs, skin-side up, on the other side of the prepared baking sheet, moving potatoes as needed to allow the chicken to lie flat on the baking sheet.

Roast in a preheated oven until chicken skin is golden and a thermometer inserted into the thickest portion of meat registers at least 165°F, 35 to 40 minutes, rotating baking sheet front to back and flipping potatoes halfway through cook time.

Remove the baking sheet from the oven.

Transfer chicken to a plate; cover with new foil to keep warm.

Using a spatula, gently toss potatoes with drippings on a baking sheet; spread potatoes in an even layer.

Return baking sheet to oven, and roast until potatoes are browned in spots, 10 to 15 minutes.

To Plate:

Transfer potatoes and chicken to a serving platter, and serve with the aji verde sauce.

Amara at Paraiso

3101 NE 7th Ave.

Miami, FL 33137

305-676-9495

amaraatparaiso.com

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.