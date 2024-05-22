(WSVN) - A South Florida chef puts his special touch to a popular dish from South America. He thinks your family is going to love it, so let’s grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Ivan Barros
The Restaurant: Amara at Paraiso, Miami
The Dish: Chicken a la Brasa

Ingredients:
8 bone-in, skin-on chicken thighs, excess skin and fat trimmed
2 pounds medium Yukon Gold potatoes (6 to 7 potatoes), each cut lengthwise into eight (¾- to 1-inch) wedges
Juice from 1 lemon
2 tablespoons olive oil
1 teaspoon kosher salt
1 cup aji verde sauce (recipe to follow)

For the marinade:
6 cloves garlic
3 T soy sauce
1 T aji amarillo paste
1 T lime juice
1 tsp aji panca paste
1 tsp Dijon
1 tsp ground cumin
1 tsp ground black pepper
1 tsp kosher salt

For the aji verde sauce:
1 cup cilantro lightly packed
3 jalapeños, seeds and stems removed
1 oz crumbled feta
1 garlic clove
1/2 oz lime juice
3 basil leaves
1 tsp kosher salt
1 tsp Dijon
1 tsp aji amarillo
1/2tsp honey
1/2tsp ground cumin
1/2 cup olive oil
Process all ingredients in a high-speed blender.

Method of Preparation:

  • Combine all the marinade ingredients in a medium bowl and stir until incorporated.
  • Pat the chicken dry, rub thoroughly with the marinade, and let marinate for at least 1 hour.
  • Preheat oven to 450°F.
  • Line a large rimmed baking sheet with 2 sheets of aluminum foil, pressing foil into corners and up sides of sheet.
  • In a bowl, toss potatoes with lemon juice, olive oil and salt.
  • Arrange potatoes, cut side down in an even layer on 1 side of prepared baking sheet.
  • Arrange marinated chicken thighs, skin-side up, on the other side of the prepared baking sheet, moving potatoes as needed to allow the chicken to lie flat on the baking sheet.
  • Roast in a preheated oven until chicken skin is golden and a thermometer inserted into the thickest portion of meat registers at least 165°F, 35 to 40 minutes, rotating baking sheet front to back and flipping potatoes halfway through cook time.
  • Remove the baking sheet from the oven.
  • Transfer chicken to a plate; cover with new foil to keep warm.
  • Using a spatula, gently toss potatoes with drippings on a baking sheet; spread potatoes in an even layer.
  • Return baking sheet to oven, and roast until potatoes are browned in spots, 10 to 15 minutes.

To Plate:
Transfer potatoes and chicken to a serving platter, and serve with the aji verde sauce.

Amara at Paraiso
3101 NE 7th Ave.
Miami, FL 33137
305-676-9495
amaraatparaiso.com

