How about a side dish with an Italian twist? That’s what’s on the menu as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Dish: Cheesy Pesto Rolls

Ingredients:

1 tube refrigerated pizza crust

1 cup pesto

1 cup mozzarella cheese (or more to taste)

flour for dusting the counter and olive oil spray for baking pan

Method of Preparation:

Preheat the oven according to your pizza dough package directions.

Dust your work surface with flour and roll out your dough into a square shape. Brush on a layer of pesto, then sprinkle the mozzarella cheese on top of that.

Roll the pizza dough up and then slice the dough into one inch pieces. Place on a baking dish (spray the pan so rolls won’t stick).

Bake according to the pizza dough directions. Keep an eye on them. When the rolls are golden brown and delicious they’re ready.

Let cool and serve. Enjoy!

