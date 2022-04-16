(WSVN) - It’s a classic side dish that ends up on many breakfast and brunch plates, with a rich and gooey twist. Cheesy hash brown casserole in on the menu. Let’s grab a Bite with Belkys.

Ingredients:

2 lbs. frozen hash browns

1/2 cup margarine or 1/2 cup butter, melted

1 (10 1/4 ounce) can cream of chicken soup

1 pint sour cream

1/2 cup onion, peeled and chopped

2 cups cheddar cheese, grated

1 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon pepper

Method of Preparation:

Preheat oven to 350°F and spray an 11 x 14 baking dish with cooking spray.

Mix the above ingredients together, place in prepared pan and bake for 45 minutes or until brown on top.

Enjoy!

