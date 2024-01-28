(WSVN) - Starting your day with a delicious bite to eat is so important and we have something that you will love. It’s cheesy, it’s eggy: it’s a cheesy eggy bagel. That’s what’s for breakfast, as we grab a bite with Belky’s.

Ingredients:

1 bagel (or more depending on how many eggs you want)

2 eggs

2 Tbs. olive oil

½ cup shredded mozzarella cheese

grated parmesan cheese to taste

salt to taste

pepper to taste

your favorite spices

Method of Preparation:

Cut the bagels in half.

Using a 2-inch round cutter or a paring knife, make the center of each bagel half about 2 inches wide (to hold the egg).

Brush the cut side of each bagel half with 1 tablespoon of olive oil.

Crack eggs into bagel holes.

Sprinkle salt and pepper and your favorite spices over the eggs.

Add mozzarella cheese and parmesan cheese on each bagel half.

In the air fryer, cook at 365 for about 12 minutes for runny eggs- or 15 minutes for eggs that are more cooked.

You can also bake in the oven. Preheat the oven to 375 degrees.

Line a large baking sheet with parchment paper.

For runny yolks with set whites, bake for about 10-12 minutes.

If you prefer a fully set and cooked yolk, bake your bagel eggs for 13-15 minutes.

Serve and enjoy!

