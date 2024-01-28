(WSVN) - Starting your day with a delicious bite to eat is so important and we have something that you will love. It’s cheesy, it’s eggy: it’s a cheesy eggy bagel. That’s what’s for breakfast, as we grab a bite with Belky’s.
Ingredients:
1 bagel (or more depending on how many eggs you want)
2 eggs
2 Tbs. olive oil
½ cup shredded mozzarella cheese
grated parmesan cheese to taste
salt to taste
pepper to taste
your favorite spices
Method of Preparation:
- Cut the bagels in half.
- Using a 2-inch round cutter or a paring knife, make the center of each bagel half about 2 inches wide (to hold the egg).
- Brush the cut side of each bagel half with 1 tablespoon of olive oil.
- Crack eggs into bagel holes.
- Sprinkle salt and pepper and your favorite spices over the eggs.
- Add mozzarella cheese and parmesan cheese on each bagel half.
- In the air fryer, cook at 365 for about 12 minutes for runny eggs- or 15 minutes for eggs that are more cooked.
- You can also bake in the oven. Preheat the oven to 375 degrees.
- Line a large baking sheet with parchment paper.
- For runny yolks with set whites, bake for about 10-12 minutes.
- If you prefer a fully set and cooked yolk, bake your bagel eggs for 13-15 minutes.
Serve and enjoy!
