Ingredients:

1 Tortilla

2 eggs

3 large tsp. full-fat cottage cheese

1/3 cup chopped spinach

1/3 cup diced red pepper

2 tbs. your favorite cheese, shredded

Salt and pepper to taste

Method of Preparation:

Preheat oven to 350.

Lightly spray a 9-inch pie plate with cooking spray.

Whisk eggs together, then add cottage cheese, chopped spinach, red pepper, salt and pepper and blend well.

Top the tortilla with the mixture and spread to the edge but not over.

Add cheese on top and bake at 350 for about 25 minutes until the cheese melts and the tortilla gets crispy.

Enjoy!

