(WSVN) - Charcuterie boards have become a hot trend on social media. Here’s how you can put one together like a pro. Time to grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Maria Gomez, Mag Spread

The Dish: Charcuterie Board

Ingredients:

variety of cold cuts including: salami, proscuitto

variety of cheeses including: manchego, cheddar, brie

variety of fruits including: grapes, strawberries, cranberries, apricots, pineapple

variety of nuts including: walnuts, pecans, almonds

fig jam

honey

crackers

fresh thyme or flowers for garnish

Method of Preparation:

Start by placing cheese on a platter.

Layer in cold cuts. Use methods like the fan, where you place the prosciutto in the palm of your hand and layer it back and forth. The salami rose, where you fold the salami in half, layer the halves on top of each other, then roll the slices into a rose.

Add fruit.

Add nuts.

Place jam and honey on platter.

Add crackers on platter.

Garnish with thyme, flowers or cranberries.

Enjoy!

Mag Spread

instagram.com/magspread

