(WSVN) - Here’s a sweet and hearty brunch treat that brings magic to your table the day after you get it ready for the oven. Overnight French toast is on the menu, as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

Ingredients:

1/4 cup (4 tablespoons) butter, melted

3/4 cup packed light brown sugar

1 loaf challah or brioche (a French bread loaf can a used), sliced into 1 1/2 inches thick slices

8 eggs, slightly beaten

1 cup whole milk

1 tablespoon vanilla extract

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/4 teaspoon ground ginger

1/2 cup pecans, measured then chopped

1/8 teaspoon salt

Maple syrup and powdered sugar for topping (optional)

Method of Preparation:

In a small bowl combine brown sugar and melted butter and pour on the bottom of a 9 x 13 baking dish.

Arrange slices of bread in the baking dish overlapping if necessary.

Combine milk, eggs, vanilla, salt, cinnamon and ginger in a bowl and pour evenly over bread slices.

Sprinkle chopped pecans over bread slices.

Wrap tightly with plastic wrap and place in the refrigerator for 4-12 hours.

In the morning, take the casserole out of the fridge for at least 10 minutes while you are preheating your oven to 350°F.

Bake casserole for 30-35 minutes. If top starts browning too quickly, place a foil loosely over the top of the casserole for the last 10 minutes or so. You want it to cook long enough to make sure the bottom part is cooked, but don’t dry it out completely.

Remove casserole from oven and let it cool slightly before serving. Serve with a dusting of powdered sugar and a drizzle of maple syrup.

Enjoy!

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.