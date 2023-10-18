The Chef: Hezi Bedein
The Restaurant: Street Hibachi, Aventura
The Dish: Cauliflower Tandoori

Ingredients:
1 head Cauliflower – cut into florets
Jalapeno – sliced
Red chilies
Cilantro – chopped
Pomegranate Seeds (in season)

Masala Sauce:
8oz chopped yellow onion
1oz margarine/oil
6 garlic cloves – minced
1 pound tomato crushed
1oz garam masala spice
10oz brown sugar
1oz red chili
1oz cashews
12oz coconut milk
Pinch of salt

Mint Chutney:
4oz mint leaves
4oz cilantro leaves
2 garlic cloves
3 ground cumin
1 jalapeno
1oz lemon juice
5oz water
1 teaspoon salt
12oz tofu cream

Method of Preparation:

Cauliflower:

  • Cut into florets and fry until golden brown.
  • Season with garam masala spice.

Masala sauce:

  • Bring a deep pan or pot to medium-high heat, then add margarine/oil and chopped onions.
  • Allow to cook until onions soften.
  • Add garlic and saute for one minute.
  • Add tomatoes, spices and cashews and cook about two minutes before adding coconut milk.
  • Bring to boil, then reduce heat and simmer for 15-20 minutes.
  • Use a handheld immersion blender to puree the sauce to smooth the consistency. Or, wait for the sauce to cool, then blend in a traditional blender.

Mint chutney:

  • Mix all in a blender.

To Plate:

  • Toss florets with sauce, or spoon sauce on plate and top with cauliflower.
  • Dress with radishes, jalapenos, chilies, cilantro and pomegranate seeds.
  • Serve with mint chutney.

Street Hibachi
3599 NE 207th St, Aventura, FL 33180
(305) 974-5056
https://streethibachi.com/

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox