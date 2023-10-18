The Chef: Hezi Bedein
The Restaurant: Street Hibachi, Aventura
The Dish: Cauliflower Tandoori
Ingredients:
1 head Cauliflower – cut into florets
Jalapeno – sliced
Red chilies
Cilantro – chopped
Pomegranate Seeds (in season)
Masala Sauce:
8oz chopped yellow onion
1oz margarine/oil
6 garlic cloves – minced
1 pound tomato crushed
1oz garam masala spice
10oz brown sugar
1oz red chili
1oz cashews
12oz coconut milk
Pinch of salt
Mint Chutney:
4oz mint leaves
4oz cilantro leaves
2 garlic cloves
3 ground cumin
1 jalapeno
1oz lemon juice
5oz water
1 teaspoon salt
12oz tofu cream
Method of Preparation:
Cauliflower:
- Cut into florets and fry until golden brown.
- Season with garam masala spice.
Masala sauce:
- Bring a deep pan or pot to medium-high heat, then add margarine/oil and chopped onions.
- Allow to cook until onions soften.
- Add garlic and saute for one minute.
- Add tomatoes, spices and cashews and cook about two minutes before adding coconut milk.
- Bring to boil, then reduce heat and simmer for 15-20 minutes.
- Use a handheld immersion blender to puree the sauce to smooth the consistency. Or, wait for the sauce to cool, then blend in a traditional blender.
Mint chutney:
- Mix all in a blender.
To Plate:
- Toss florets with sauce, or spoon sauce on plate and top with cauliflower.
- Dress with radishes, jalapenos, chilies, cilantro and pomegranate seeds.
- Serve with mint chutney.
Street Hibachi
3599 NE 207th St, Aventura, FL 33180
(305) 974-5056
https://streethibachi.com/
Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.