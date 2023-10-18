The Chef: Hezi Bedein

The Restaurant: Street Hibachi, Aventura

The Dish: Cauliflower Tandoori

Ingredients:

1 head Cauliflower – cut into florets

Jalapeno – sliced

Red chilies

Cilantro – chopped

Pomegranate Seeds (in season)

Masala Sauce:

8oz chopped yellow onion

1oz margarine/oil

6 garlic cloves – minced

1 pound tomato crushed

1oz garam masala spice

10oz brown sugar

1oz red chili

1oz cashews

12oz coconut milk

Pinch of salt

Mint Chutney:

4oz mint leaves

4oz cilantro leaves

2 garlic cloves

3 ground cumin

1 jalapeno

1oz lemon juice

5oz water

1 teaspoon salt

12oz tofu cream

Method of Preparation:

Cauliflower:

Cut into florets and fry until golden brown.

Season with garam masala spice.

Masala sauce:

Bring a deep pan or pot to medium-high heat, then add margarine/oil and chopped onions.

Allow to cook until onions soften.

Add garlic and saute for one minute.

Add tomatoes, spices and cashews and cook about two minutes before adding coconut milk.

Bring to boil, then reduce heat and simmer for 15-20 minutes.

Use a handheld immersion blender to puree the sauce to smooth the consistency. Or, wait for the sauce to cool, then blend in a traditional blender.

Mint chutney:

Mix all in a blender.

To Plate:

Toss florets with sauce, or spoon sauce on plate and top with cauliflower.

Dress with radishes, jalapenos, chilies, cilantro and pomegranate seeds.

Serve with mint chutney.

Street Hibachi

3599 NE 207th St, Aventura, FL 33180

(305) 974-5056

https://streethibachi.com/

