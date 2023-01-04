(WSVN) - Start the new year on a healthy note with a Mediterranean dish packed with flavor. That’s what’s cooking tonight, as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Juan Pablo Hoenninger

The Restaurant: Motek, Miami

The Dish: Cauliflower Tabbouleh

Ingredients:

1 whole cauliflower, blanched

1 bunch of cilantro

1 bunch of parsley

3 tbsp chopped scallions

1/2 cup pomegranate seeds

1 tsp Pomegranate molasses

1 tsp lime juice

1 pinch black pepper

1 pinch salt

1 tsp honey

Pomegranate Molasses:

4 cups pomegranate juice

1/2 cup sugar

2 tablespoons lemon juice

Method of Preparation:

Grate the cauliflower so the texture appears rice-like.

Add chopped parsley, cilantro, scallions, pomegranate seeds and mix together in a bowl.

To make the dressing: add pomegranate molasses, lime juice, black pepper, salt, and honey, and mix together until the dressing is formed.

Pour into the cauliflower mixture to obtain the final result.

In a large, uncovered saucepan, heat pomegranate juice, sugar, and lemon juice on medium-high until the sugar has dissolved and the juice simmers.

Reduce heat just enough to maintain a simmer.

Simmer for about an hour, or until the juice has a syrupy consistency, and has reduced to 1 to 1 1/4 cups. Add more sugar if you want it to be sweeter.

Pour into a jar and let cool in the refrigerator.

Motek

(located inside Seybold Jewelry Building)

36 NE 1st St Suite 132, Miami, FL 33132

(786) 953-7689

www.motekcafe.com

