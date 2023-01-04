(WSVN) - Start the new year on a healthy note with a Mediterranean dish packed with flavor. That’s what’s cooking tonight, as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Juan Pablo Hoenninger
The Restaurant: Motek, Miami
The Dish: Cauliflower Tabbouleh

Ingredients:
1 whole cauliflower, blanched
1 bunch of cilantro
1 bunch of parsley
3 tbsp chopped scallions
1/2 cup pomegranate seeds
1 tsp Pomegranate molasses
1 tsp lime juice
1 pinch black pepper
1 pinch salt
1 tsp honey

Pomegranate Molasses:
4 cups pomegranate juice
1/2 cup sugar
2 tablespoons lemon juice

Method of Preparation:

  • Grate the cauliflower so the texture appears rice-like.
  • Add chopped parsley, cilantro, scallions, pomegranate seeds and mix together in a bowl.
  • To make the dressing: add pomegranate molasses, lime juice, black pepper, salt, and honey, and mix together until the dressing is formed.
  • Pour into the cauliflower mixture to obtain the final result.
  • In a large, uncovered saucepan, heat pomegranate juice, sugar, and lemon juice on medium-high until the sugar has dissolved and the juice simmers.
  • Reduce heat just enough to maintain a simmer.
  • Simmer for about an hour, or until the juice has a syrupy consistency, and has reduced to 1 to 1 1/4 cups. Add more sugar if you want it to be sweeter.
  • Pour into a jar and let cool in the refrigerator.

Motek
(located inside Seybold Jewelry Building)
36 NE 1st St Suite 132, Miami, FL 33132
(786) 953-7689
www.motekcafe.com

