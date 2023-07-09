It’s a low-carb version of a picnic classic. That’s what’s cooking, as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

Ingredients:

1 head cauliflower, cut into bite-sized pieces (you can make this ahead of time!)

3/4 cup whole Greek yogurt

1/4 cup sour cream

1 Tbs. Dijon mustard

2 Tbs. apple cider vinegar

1 Tbs. chopped fresh parsley

1 Tbs. chopped fresh dill

4 stalks of celery, diced

1 bunch green onions, thinly sliced

1/3 cup dill pickles- chopped

Salt and Pepper to taste

Method of Preparation:

Place the cauliflower in a large pot and cover with water.

Bring to a boil over medium-high heat and boil the cauliflower until it’s just fork tender. Do not overcook the cauliflower or it will get mushy when making the salad.

Drain the cauliflower and cool it to room temperature.

In a medium bowl, whisk together the Greek yogurt, sour cream, mustard, vinegar, parsley and dill.

Add the cauliflower, celery, green onions, and pickles to the bowl and toss well to combine.

Season with salt and pepper if you’d like.

Chill the salad for at least an hour before serving.

The salad can be made a day ahead of time and held in the refrigerator until ready to serve.

Enjoy!

