(WSVN) - The Chef: Kelly O’Hara

The Restaurant: Rio’s Tequila Bar, Fort Lauderdale

The Dish: Carnitas Chiquitas Tacos

Ingredients:

Flour tortillas

1 tbsp olive oil

½ cup Manchego cheese

Mashed avocado

Tomato salsa

White cabbage

Lime wedges

Braised Pork:

1 pork shoulder

1 tbsp coriander ground

1 tbsp cumin ground

1 tbsp of Cinnamon

1 orange sliced

1 quart Red Chili Sauce (guajillo)

1 quart chicken stock

Salt and pepper to taste

Tomato Salsa:

3 large beefsteak tomatoes

½ bunch of cilantro chopped

½ red onion finely diced

1 serrano chili

2 tablespoons of olive oil

¼ fresh lime juice

Salt & pepper to taste

Method of Preparation:

Pork Shoulder:

Dice pork shoulder into 1-inch cubes.

Sear pork in a medium-sized pot.

Deglaze the meat with stock.

Stir in guajillo and spices.

Add orange and bring to a boil.

Once boiling turn it down to a simmer and cover the pot.

Cook on low for about 2 hours.

Once tender, shred the pork with tongs or a fork.

For Tacos:

Lightly toast one side of your flour tortillas in a pan or on the grill.

Place a sauté pan on medium heat and add 1 tablespoon of olive oil.

Once hot, add the shredded pork shoulder and ½ cup Manchego cheese to the pan. Allow the pork and cheese to meld together until a slight golden brown crust forms at the bottom of the pan then remove it from the heat.

Spread some of the mashed avocados onto the tortilla.

Then add a pinch of finely sliced white cabbage (napa works as well).

Place the crispy pork cheese mixture onto the tacos.

Top with a spoonful of fresh salsa and serve with a wedge of lime.

Rio’s Tequila Bar

(Inside Canyon)

620 S Federal Hwy, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301

(754) 779-7199

www.canyonfl.com

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.