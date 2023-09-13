(WSVN) - The Chef: Kelly O’Hara
The Restaurant: Rio’s Tequila Bar, Fort Lauderdale
The Dish: Carnitas Chiquitas Tacos
Ingredients:
Flour tortillas
1 tbsp olive oil
½ cup Manchego cheese
Mashed avocado
Tomato salsa
White cabbage
Lime wedges
Braised Pork:
1 pork shoulder
1 tbsp coriander ground
1 tbsp cumin ground
1 tbsp of Cinnamon
1 orange sliced
1 quart Red Chili Sauce (guajillo)
1 quart chicken stock
Salt and pepper to taste
Tomato Salsa:
3 large beefsteak tomatoes
½ bunch of cilantro chopped
½ red onion finely diced
1 serrano chili
2 tablespoons of olive oil
¼ fresh lime juice
Salt & pepper to taste
Method of Preparation:
Pork Shoulder:
- Dice pork shoulder into 1-inch cubes.
- Sear pork in a medium-sized pot.
- Deglaze the meat with stock.
- Stir in guajillo and spices.
- Add orange and bring to a boil.
- Once boiling turn it down to a simmer and cover the pot.
- Cook on low for about 2 hours.
- Once tender, shred the pork with tongs or a fork.
For Tacos:
- Lightly toast one side of your flour tortillas in a pan or on the grill.
- Place a sauté pan on medium heat and add 1 tablespoon of olive oil.
- Once hot, add the shredded pork shoulder and ½ cup Manchego cheese to the pan. Allow the pork and cheese to meld together until a slight golden brown crust forms at the bottom of the pan then remove it from the heat.
- Spread some of the mashed avocados onto the tortilla.
- Then add a pinch of finely sliced white cabbage (napa works as well).
- Place the crispy pork cheese mixture onto the tacos.
- Top with a spoonful of fresh salsa and serve with a wedge of lime.
Rio’s Tequila Bar
(Inside Canyon)
620 S Federal Hwy, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
(754) 779-7199
www.canyonfl.com
Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.