(WSVN) - The Chef: Kelly O’Hara
The Restaurant: Rio’s Tequila Bar, Fort Lauderdale
The Dish: Carnitas Chiquitas Tacos

Ingredients:
Flour tortillas
1 tbsp olive oil
½ cup Manchego cheese
Mashed avocado
Tomato salsa
White cabbage
Lime wedges

Braised Pork:
1 pork shoulder
1 tbsp coriander ground
1 tbsp cumin ground
1 tbsp of Cinnamon
1 orange sliced
1 quart Red Chili Sauce (guajillo)
1 quart chicken stock
Salt and pepper to taste

Tomato Salsa:
3 large beefsteak tomatoes
½ bunch of cilantro chopped
½ red onion finely diced
1 serrano chili
2 tablespoons of olive oil
¼ fresh lime juice
Salt & pepper to taste

Method of Preparation:
Pork Shoulder:

  • Dice pork shoulder into 1-inch cubes.
  • Sear pork in a medium-sized pot.
  • Deglaze the meat with stock.
  • Stir in guajillo and spices.
  • Add orange and bring to a boil.
  • Once boiling turn it down to a simmer and cover the pot.
  • Cook on low for about 2 hours.
  • Once tender, shred the pork with tongs or a fork.

For Tacos:

  • Lightly toast one side of your flour tortillas in a pan or on the grill.
  • Place a sauté pan on medium heat and add 1 tablespoon of olive oil.
  • Once hot, add the shredded pork shoulder and ½ cup Manchego cheese to the pan. Allow the pork and cheese to meld together until a slight golden brown crust forms at the bottom of the pan then remove it from the heat.
  • Spread some of the mashed avocados onto the tortilla.
  • Then add a pinch of finely sliced white cabbage (napa works as well).
  • Place the crispy pork cheese mixture onto the tacos.
  • Top with a spoonful of fresh salsa and serve with a wedge of lime.

Rio’s Tequila Bar
(Inside Canyon)
620 S Federal Hwy, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
(754) 779-7199
www.canyonfl.com

