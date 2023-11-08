The Chef: Beatriz Rivera
The Restaurant: Monty’s, Miami
The Dish: Caribbean French Toast
Ingredients:
half cup of eggs
one cup of Half and Half
1 tsp vanilla extract
1 tsp cinnamon
2 tsp Triple Sec
1 can Coco Lopez
pinch of salt
Brioche Texas toast
Grated (desiccated) coconut
Butter
Guava puree
Whipped ricotta cheese
Powdered sugar
Method of Preparation:
- Mix all the ingredients for the batter (eggs, half & half, vanilla extract, cinnamon, triple sec, coco lopez and salt).
- Heat the butter on the flat top.
- Add the bread to the batter and coat both sides of the bread with the grated coconut.
- Cook both sides of the bread until golden brown.
To Plate:
- Drizzle with guava puree and whipped ricotta cheese and top with powdered sugar.
Monty’s Coconut Grove
2550 S Bayshore Dr, Miami, FL 33133
(305) 856-3992
www.montysrawbar.com
