The Chef: Beatriz Rivera
The Restaurant: Monty’s, Miami
The Dish: Caribbean French Toast

Ingredients:
half cup of eggs
one cup of Half and Half
1 tsp vanilla extract
1 tsp cinnamon
2 tsp Triple Sec
1 can Coco Lopez
pinch of salt
Brioche Texas toast
Grated (desiccated) coconut
Butter
Guava puree
Whipped ricotta cheese
Powdered sugar

Method of Preparation:

  • Mix all the ingredients for the batter (eggs, half & half, vanilla extract, cinnamon, triple sec, coco lopez and salt).
  • Heat the butter on the flat top.
  • Add the bread to the batter and coat both sides of the bread with the grated coconut.
  • Cook both sides of the bread until golden brown.

To Plate:

  • Drizzle with guava puree and whipped ricotta cheese and top with powdered sugar.

Monty’s Coconut Grove
2550 S Bayshore Dr, Miami, FL 33133
(305) 856-3992
www.montysrawbar.com

