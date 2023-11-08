The Chef: Beatriz Rivera

The Restaurant: Monty’s, Miami

The Dish: Caribbean French Toast

Ingredients:

half cup of eggs

one cup of Half and Half

1 tsp vanilla extract

1 tsp cinnamon

2 tsp Triple Sec

1 can Coco Lopez

pinch of salt

Brioche Texas toast

Grated (desiccated) coconut

Butter

Guava puree

Whipped ricotta cheese

Powdered sugar

Method of Preparation:

Mix all the ingredients for the batter (eggs, half & half, vanilla extract, cinnamon, triple sec, coco lopez and salt).

Heat the butter on the flat top.

Add the bread to the batter and coat both sides of the bread with the grated coconut.

Cook both sides of the bread until golden brown.

To Plate:

Drizzle with guava puree and whipped ricotta cheese and top with powdered sugar.

Monty’s Coconut Grove

2550 S Bayshore Dr, Miami, FL 33133

(305) 856-3992

www.montysrawbar.com

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.