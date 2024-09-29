(WSVN) - It may be breakfast time, but it’s never too late to think about lunch! Cheese and veggies come together in this morning’s Bite with Belkys.

Ingredients:

1 lb. asparagus, trimmed

2 tbs. olive oil, for drizzling

Salt and pepper to taste

2 cups shredded mozzarella cheese

2 cups cherry tomatoes, halved

Fresh chopped basil for garnish (amount to taste)

Method of Preparation:

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees.

Season the asparagus with salt and pepper.

On a baking tray, arrange the asparagus on one side in a row. Don’t overlap.

Place the tomatoes on the other side.

Drizzle both sides with olive oil, add a bit more salt and pepper if desired.

Add mozzarella cheese on top of the asparagus.

Place the dish in the oven and set the timer for about 20-25 minutes.

When the cheese is melted and golden, remove from oven and slide onto a serving dish.

Place tomatoes on top of the asparagus and cheese and then add the chopped basil.

Enjoy!

