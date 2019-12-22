Candied Walnuts/ Belkys

(WSVN) - Let’s talk about a sweet snack that can double as a holiday gift. That’s what’s on the menu as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Belkys Nerey

The Dish: Candied Walnuts

Ingredients:

1/4 cup packed brown sugar

1 tsp. fine sea salt

1 tsp. ground cinnamon

1/4 tsp. ground cayenne

1 egg white

1 tsp. vanilla extract

4 cups raw walnuts halves (12 ounces)

Method of Preparation:

Heat oven to 300 degrees. Line a large baking sheet with parchment paper or a Silpat and set aside.

In a small mixing bowl, whisk together the brown sugar, sea salt, cinnamon and cayenne until combined.

In a large bowl, whisk together the egg white and vanilla until combined. Add the walnuts and toss until they are evenly coated.

Spread the pecans out in an even layer on the baking sheet. Bake for 20 minutes. Remove baking sheet from the oven and give the walnuts a brief stir.

Return to the oven and bake for 20 more minutes. Remove and transfer to a wire wrack to cool for ten minutes.

To Plate:

– Great to wrap and give as gifts or to keep all for yourself! The Candied Walnuts keep well in a sealed container for up to two weeks.

Serves: 4-6

