Candied Walnuts/ Belkys

(WSVN) - Let’s talk about a sweet snack that can double as a holiday gift. That’s what’s on the menu as we grab a Bite with Belkys.
The Chef: Belkys Nerey
The Dish: Candied Walnuts
Ingredients:
1/4 cup packed brown sugar
1 tsp. fine sea salt
1 tsp. ground cinnamon
1/4 tsp. ground cayenne
1 egg white
1 tsp. vanilla extract
4 cups raw walnuts halves (12 ounces)
Method of Preparation:
- Heat oven to 300 degrees. Line a large baking sheet with parchment paper or a Silpat and set aside.
- In a small mixing bowl, whisk together the brown sugar, sea salt, cinnamon and cayenne until combined.
- In a large bowl, whisk together the egg white and vanilla until combined. Add the walnuts and toss until they are evenly coated.
- Spread the pecans out in an even layer on the baking sheet. Bake for 20 minutes. Remove baking sheet from the oven and give the walnuts a brief stir.
- Return to the oven and bake for 20 more minutes. Remove and transfer to a wire wrack to cool for ten minutes.
To Plate:
– Great to wrap and give as gifts or to keep all for yourself! The Candied Walnuts keep well in a sealed container for up to two weeks.
Serves: 4-6
Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.