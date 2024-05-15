A recipe for Italian food that’ll feed your family and a few friends and neighbors too. Let’s grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Hugo Bolaños

The Restaurant: Casadonna, Miami

The Dish: Campanelle Bolognese

Ingredients:

4# Prime Beef (scrap: ribeye, New York)

8oz Extra Virgin Olive Oil

8oz White Onion (small dice)

8oz Carrot (small dice)

8oz Celery (small dice)

6ea Garlic Cloves, Fresh (minced)

60g Tomato Paste (doppio)

1ea Rosemary Herb Branch

6ea Parsley Herb Stems

2ea Bay leaf

16oz Red Wine

24oz Veal Jus (store-bought)

64oz Chicken Stock

package of Campanelle pasta (follow the directions on the package for boiling)

2tbsp EVOO

2tbsp Butter

Handful of chopped Basil

Ricotta Cheese

Shaved Parmesan Cheese

Method of Preparation:

In a large pot over high heat add the EVOO.

Once hot, but not smoking, add the ground beef. Season with salt and pepper and use a whisk to break up the meat in the large pot. Allow to cook until the fat has begun to render out, turn down the heat and cook for 5 minutes.

Strain out the meat minus the fat that has been extracted from the meat.

Sweat out the onion and garlic in the meat liquid until lightly caramelized.

Add the celery and continue to cook for 5 minutes.

Add the carrot and cook for 2 minutes.

Add tomato paste and cook all together until you get a slight caramelization and the vegetables have sweated.

Deglaze with the red wine and reduce this wine by half.

Add the meat back into the pot and lower the cook and cook the wine until almost dry.

Add the veal jus and chicken stock and cook very slowly for up to 2 hours.

Stir occasionally. Be mindful to make sure it cooks out nice and slow.

In a pan, warm up 2 tbsp EVOO and add butter and basil.

Add some of the completed bolognese and toss in the boiled campanelle pasta. Add some of the pasta water if the mix is too stiff.

Stir in shaved parmesan cheese and toss to finish.

To Plate:

Spoon the bolognese and pasta onto to plate and top with a spoonful of ricotta.

Garnish with more parmesan.

Casadonna

1737 N Bayshore Dr 1st Floor, Miami, FL 33132

(305) 475-2272

https://casadonnamiami.com/

