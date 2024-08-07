(WSVN) - Coffee and flan are South Florida favorites, so why not combine them to make the perfect dessert? We’re cooking up a delicious dessert as we grab a Bite with Belkys.
The Chef: Marlena Bella
The Restaurant: Michael’s Genuine, Miami
The Dish: Cafe con Leche Flan
Ingredients:
2 eggs
1 egg yolk
1 can condensed milk
1 1/3 cup evaporated milk
1/2 cup Sugar
pinch of salt
1/4 cup Kahlua
2 tsp instant coffee
1 tsp vanilla extract
1/2 tsp coffee extract
Flan caramel:
6 cups sugar
2 cups water
2 cups water after caramelized
Coffee extract:
30 grams coarse ground coffee
375 ml vodka
12 oz mason jar
Filter
Method of Preparation:
Caramel:
- In a pot place 6 cups of sugar and 2 cups water, cook over medium-high heat and stir with a whisk until sugar is caramelized.
- Keep watch to keep it from burning.
- Remove from heat and very carefully and slowly add two cups of water one tablespoon of water at a time, while continuously stirring.
- When you add water to your caramel it will bubble and pop hot sugar, take extra caution while doing this process. Let cool to room temp.
Flan:
- Preheat oven to 320 degrees Fahrenheit.
- Place small round baking dishes or one large dish on a baking tray and pour the room-temperature caramel to cover the bottom, set aside.
- Place all additional ingredients in a Vitamix and blend until smooth.
- Pour flan mixture over the caramel.
- Place baking tray in the oven and add boiling water to the tray covering halfway up flan dish. Bake for one hour.
- Test with a toothpick, it should come out clean, but still have a jiggle to it.
- Place in refrigerator until cold.
Coffee extract:
- Pour coffee ground and vodka into sealable glass jar.
- Tighten lid and shake daily for several days.
- Store in a dark, cool spot.
- Pour the mixture through a filter into another jar and discard grounds.
To Plate:
- To serve, run a knife around the edges of the dish; carefully invert onto a rimmed serving plate and let caramel sauce flow over flan.
Michael’s Genuine Food & Drink
130 NE 40th St, Miami, FL 33137
(located in Miami Design District)
(305) 676-0894
https://michaelsgenuine.com/
