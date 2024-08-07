(WSVN) - Coffee and flan are South Florida favorites, so why not combine them to make the perfect dessert? We’re cooking up a delicious dessert as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Marlena Bella

The Restaurant: Michael’s Genuine, Miami

The Dish: Cafe con Leche Flan

Ingredients:

2 eggs

1 egg yolk

1 can condensed milk

1 1/3 cup evaporated milk

1/2 cup Sugar

pinch of salt

1/4 cup Kahlua

2 tsp instant coffee

1 tsp vanilla extract

1/2 tsp coffee extract

Flan caramel:

6 cups sugar

2 cups water

2 cups water after caramelized

Coffee extract:

30 grams coarse ground coffee

375 ml vodka

12 oz mason jar

Filter

Method of Preparation:

Caramel:

In a pot place 6 cups of sugar and 2 cups water, cook over medium-high heat and stir with a whisk until sugar is caramelized.

Keep watch to keep it from burning.

Remove from heat and very carefully and slowly add two cups of water one tablespoon of water at a time, while continuously stirring.

When you add water to your caramel it will bubble and pop hot sugar, take extra caution while doing this process. Let cool to room temp.

Flan:

Preheat oven to 320 degrees Fahrenheit.

Place small round baking dishes or one large dish on a baking tray and pour the room-temperature caramel to cover the bottom, set aside.

Place all additional ingredients in a Vitamix and blend until smooth.

Pour flan mixture over the caramel.

Place baking tray in the oven and add boiling water to the tray covering halfway up flan dish. Bake for one hour.

Test with a toothpick, it should come out clean, but still have a jiggle to it.

Place in refrigerator until cold.

Coffee extract:

Pour coffee ground and vodka into sealable glass jar.

Tighten lid and shake daily for several days.

Store in a dark, cool spot.

Pour the mixture through a filter into another jar and discard grounds.

To Plate:

To serve, run a knife around the edges of the dish; carefully invert onto a rimmed serving plate and let caramel sauce flow over flan.

Michael’s Genuine Food & Drink

130 NE 40th St, Miami, FL 33137

(located in Miami Design District)

(305) 676-0894

https://michaelsgenuine.com/

