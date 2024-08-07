(WSVN) - Coffee and flan are South Florida favorites, so why not combine them to make the perfect dessert? We’re cooking up a delicious dessert as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Marlena Bella
The Restaurant: Michael’s Genuine, Miami
The Dish: Cafe con Leche Flan

Ingredients:
2 eggs
1 egg yolk
1 can condensed milk
1 1/3 cup evaporated milk
1/2 cup Sugar
pinch of salt
1/4 cup Kahlua
2 tsp instant coffee
1 tsp vanilla extract
1/2 tsp coffee extract

Flan caramel:
6 cups sugar
2 cups water
2 cups water after caramelized

Coffee extract:
30 grams coarse ground coffee
375 ml vodka
12 oz mason jar
Filter

Method of Preparation:
Caramel:    

  • In a pot place 6 cups of sugar and 2 cups water, cook over medium-high heat and stir with a whisk until sugar is caramelized.
  • Keep watch to keep it from burning.
  • Remove from heat and very carefully and slowly add two cups of water one tablespoon of water at a time, while continuously stirring.
  • When you add water to your caramel it will bubble and pop hot sugar, take extra caution while doing this process. Let cool to room temp.

Flan:

  • Preheat oven to 320 degrees Fahrenheit.
  • Place small round baking dishes or one large dish on a baking tray and pour the room-temperature caramel to cover the bottom, set aside.
  • Place all additional ingredients in a Vitamix and blend until smooth.
  • Pour flan mixture over the caramel.
  • Place baking tray in the oven and add boiling water to the tray covering halfway up flan dish. Bake for one hour.
  • Test with a toothpick, it should come out clean, but still have a jiggle to it.
  • Place in refrigerator until cold.

Coffee extract:

  • Pour coffee ground and vodka into sealable glass jar.
  • Tighten lid and shake daily for several days.
  • Store in a dark, cool spot.
  • Pour the mixture through a filter into another jar and discard grounds.

To Plate:

  • To serve, run a knife around the edges of the dish; carefully invert onto a rimmed serving plate and let caramel sauce flow over flan.

Michael’s Genuine Food & Drink
130 NE 40th St, Miami, FL 33137
(located in Miami Design District)
(305) 676-0894
https://michaelsgenuine.com/

