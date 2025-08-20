(WSVN) - Learn how to make a quikc, Italian classic like a pro. Grab the pasta and butter for this recipe as we grab a Bite with Belkys.
The Chef: Jeremy Kermisch
The Restaurant: Beauty and the Butcher, Coral Gables
The Dish: Cacio e Pepe
Ingredients:
7oz Mafalda Pasta
6oz Truffle Butter:
1.25 lb Salted Butter
½ Quart Ground Parmigiano Reggiano Cheese
½ can Truffle Paste
1/8 Cup Ground Black Pepper
1 tbsp Kosher Salt
Grated Parmigiano Reggiano
Grated Perigord Black Truffle (optional)
Method of Preparation:
- Bring a pot of water to a boil – season water with 2 pinches of salt & pepper.
- Boil Mafalde Pasta for 7 minutes.
- 2 minutes prior to pasta being completed, start to melt Truffle Butter on low heat in a sautee pan.
- Add 1 TBSP of pasta water from the boiling pot to the sautee pan.
- Stir butter & pasta water together for a smooth consistency.
- Add Mafalda Pasta to sautee pan.
- Toss the Pasta in butter sauce until mixed well, approximately. 1 minute.
- Remove Pasta and place on a plate.
- Garnish Pasta with Grated Parmigiano Reggiano & Perigord Black Truffle.
Truffle butter:
- Place all ingredients into the mixer with the paddle attachment.
- Cream ingredients together for 5 minutes.
- Remove and place into a container, store in the refrigerator when not using, will expire in 14 days.
Beauty and the Butcher
6915 Southwest 57th Avenue, S Red Rd, Coral Gables, FL 33143
(305) 665-9661
www.beautyandthebutchermiami.com
Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.