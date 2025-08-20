(WSVN) - Learn how to make a quikc, Italian classic like a pro. Grab the pasta and butter for this recipe as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Jeremy Kermisch
The Restaurant: Beauty and the Butcher, Coral Gables
The Dish: Cacio e Pepe

Ingredients:
7oz Mafalda Pasta

6oz Truffle Butter:
1.25 lb Salted Butter
½ Quart Ground Parmigiano Reggiano Cheese
½ can Truffle Paste
1/8 Cup Ground Black Pepper
1 tbsp Kosher Salt

Grated Parmigiano Reggiano
Grated Perigord Black Truffle (optional)

Method of Preparation:

  • Bring a pot of water to a boil – season water with 2 pinches of salt & pepper.
  • Boil Mafalde Pasta for 7 minutes.
  • 2 minutes prior to pasta being completed, start to melt Truffle Butter on low heat in a sautee pan.
  • Add 1 TBSP of pasta water from the boiling pot to the sautee pan.
  • Stir butter & pasta water together for a smooth consistency.
  • Add Mafalda Pasta to sautee pan.
  • Toss the Pasta in butter sauce until mixed well, approximately. 1 minute.
  • Remove Pasta and place on a plate.
  • Garnish Pasta with Grated Parmigiano Reggiano & Perigord Black Truffle.

Truffle butter:

  • Place all ingredients into the mixer with the paddle attachment.
  • Cream ingredients together for 5 minutes.
  • Remove and place into a container, store in the refrigerator when not using, will expire in 14 days.

Beauty and the Butcher
6915 Southwest 57th Avenue, S Red Rd, Coral Gables, FL 33143
(305) 665-9661
www.beautyandthebutchermiami.com

