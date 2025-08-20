(WSVN) - Learn how to make a quikc, Italian classic like a pro. Grab the pasta and butter for this recipe as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Jeremy Kermisch

The Restaurant: Beauty and the Butcher, Coral Gables

The Dish: Cacio e Pepe

Ingredients:

7oz Mafalda Pasta

6oz Truffle Butter:

1.25 lb Salted Butter

½ Quart Ground Parmigiano Reggiano Cheese

½ can Truffle Paste

1/8 Cup Ground Black Pepper

1 tbsp Kosher Salt

Grated Parmigiano Reggiano

Grated Perigord Black Truffle (optional)

Method of Preparation:

Bring a pot of water to a boil – season water with 2 pinches of salt & pepper.

Boil Mafalde Pasta for 7 minutes.

2 minutes prior to pasta being completed, start to melt Truffle Butter on low heat in a sautee pan.

Add 1 TBSP of pasta water from the boiling pot to the sautee pan.

Stir butter & pasta water together for a smooth consistency.

Add Mafalda Pasta to sautee pan.

Toss the Pasta in butter sauce until mixed well, approximately. 1 minute.

Remove Pasta and place on a plate.

Garnish Pasta with Grated Parmigiano Reggiano & Perigord Black Truffle.

Truffle butter:

Place all ingredients into the mixer with the paddle attachment.

Cream ingredients together for 5 minutes.

Remove and place into a container, store in the refrigerator when not using, will expire in 14 days.

Beauty and the Butcher

6915 Southwest 57th Avenue, S Red Rd, Coral Gables, FL 33143

(305) 665-9661

www.beautyandthebutchermiami.com

