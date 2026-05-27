The Chef: Eyal Shani

The Restaurant: The Naked Tomato, Miami Beach

The Dish: Cabbage Cake

Ingredients:

1 flat Arabic cabbage

2 tablespoons unsalted butter

2 carrots

2 white onions

1 tbsp. sour cream

1g finishing salt

Method of Preparation:

Place the cabbage in a heavy bottomed pot that’s large enough to fully contain an entire cabbage.

Roughly chop the carrots and onions. Season with olive oil. Roast in the oven at 600F for 20-25 minutes, until golden brown.

Fill the pot with cabbage and fill with water until the cabbage is floating. Bring to a boil.

Add carrots and onions to the pot. Let the cabbage, carrots and onions boil together for 30 minutes. Cover with parchment paper and aluminum foil and place in the oven for 6-8 hours at 320F.

Take the cabbage out of the oven. Remove the aluminum foil and parchment paper and place back into a 600F oven to caramelize a little further and get a nice brown color on top.

Take out of the oven and place on the stove. Reduce on low heat until the liquid reduces by half, forming a thick sauce. Let cool and remove the cabbage.

Strain the roasted vegetables, keeping the stock you’ve just reduced.

Wait for cabbage to come to room temperature.

To Plate:

Cut a slice of cabbage and place in a saucepan with 100g of stock.

Add 2 tablespoons of butter.

Reduce on a stove until the slice of cabbage is warm and the sauce is further reduced. The sauce should be sweet and very thick, it should make the cake slice look shiny and glazed. As you reduce, don’t forget to baste the cabbage with the reduced stock.

Serve on a plate with 1 tbsp sour cream with a pinch of salt on top.

The Naked Tomato

921 Washington Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139

(Moxy South Beach)

(561) 806-3699

https://www.nakedtomatousa.com/

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