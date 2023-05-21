Ingredients:

1 package Hawaiian rolls (12 count)

3 cups rotisserie chicken, shredded

1/2 cup ranch dressing

1/2 cup buffalo sauce

1/4 cup butter, melted

1/2 tsp. garlic powder

1 cup cheddar cheese, shredded

1 cup mozzarella cheese, shredded

Method of Preparation:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Mix together the melted butter and garlic powder. Set aside.

In another bowl, mix the chicken, ranch dressing, buffalo sauce and half of the cheese. Stir until combined.

Split your rolls in half, and place the bottom half in a prepared 9 X 13 baking dish sprayed with cooking spray. *For Hawaiian rolls: slice the entire package in half all at once. Set the top half aside.*

Spread the chicken mixture on the bottom half of the rolls and top with the remaining cheese.

Place the top half of the buns on top and brush the top of the rolls with the melted butter mixture.

Cover the dish with foil and bake for 15 minutes.

Remove foil and bake for an additional 5 minutes or until the tops turn golden brown.

Remove from the oven, slice and serve!

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.