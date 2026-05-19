The Chef: Mel Rodriguez
The Restaurant: La Traila, South Miami
The Dish: Brisket Elote

Ingredients:

  • 2 cups cooked corn
  • 4oz chopped brisket
  • 2 tbsp mayo
  • 6oz queso fresco
  • Guallio powder (or Tajin)
  • Chopped cilantro
  • Lime wedges


Method of Preparation:

  • Mix corn and mayo until well combined
  • Add queso fresco, cilantro and tajin and mix well
  • Scoop elote into serving bowl or cup
  • Top with warm chopped brisket
  • Dust chili powder and queso fresco
  • Finish with cilantro and lime wedge

La Traila
5840 SW 71st St, Miami, FL 33143
(786) 655-0802
https://latraila-bbq.com/

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