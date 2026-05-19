The Chef: Mel Rodriguez

The Restaurant: La Traila, South Miami

The Dish: Brisket Elote

Ingredients:

2 cups cooked corn

4oz chopped brisket

2 tbsp mayo

6oz queso fresco

Guallio powder (or Tajin)

Chopped cilantro

Lime wedges



Method of Preparation:

Mix corn and mayo until well combined

Add queso fresco, cilantro and tajin and mix well

Scoop elote into serving bowl or cup

Top with warm chopped brisket

Dust chili powder and queso fresco

Finish with cilantro and lime wedge

La Traila

5840 SW 71st St, Miami, FL 33143

(786) 655-0802

https://latraila-bbq.com/

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