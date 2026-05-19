The Chef: Mel Rodriguez
The Restaurant: La Traila, South Miami
The Dish: Brisket Elote
Ingredients:
- 2 cups cooked corn
- 4oz chopped brisket
- 2 tbsp mayo
- 6oz queso fresco
- Guallio powder (or Tajin)
- Chopped cilantro
- Lime wedges
Method of Preparation:
- Mix corn and mayo until well combined
- Add queso fresco, cilantro and tajin and mix well
- Scoop elote into serving bowl or cup
- Top with warm chopped brisket
- Dust chili powder and queso fresco
- Finish with cilantro and lime wedge
La Traila
5840 SW 71st St, Miami, FL 33143
(786) 655-0802
https://latraila-bbq.com/
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