(WSVN) - The Chef: Mel Rodriguez
The Restaurant: La Traila, South Miami
The Dish: Brisket Elote
Ingredients:
2 cups cooked corn
4oz chopped brisket
2 tbsp mayo
6oz queso fresco
Guallio powder (or Tajin)
Chopped cilantro
Lime wedges
Method of Preparation:
Mix corn and mayo until well combined.
Add queso fresco, cilantro and tajin and mix well.
Scoop elote into serving bowl or cup.
Top with warm chopped brisket.
Dust chili powder and queso fresco.
Finish with cilantro and lime wedge.
La Traila
5840 SW 71st St, Miami, FL 33143
(786) 655-0802
https://latraila-bbq.com/
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