(WSVN) - A South Florida chef has a recipe combining barbecue with an Italian classic to make a dish that’s totally Miami. Time to grab a Bite with Belkys.
The Chef: Harry Coleman
The Restaurant: Smoke & Dough, Kendall
The Dish: Brisket Arancini
Ingredients:
1 cup Carnarolo (risotto) Rice
4 cups Chicken Stock
1 cup chopped smoked Brisket
1 cup chopped sweet Onion
3 tbsp fresh garlic
¾ cup White Wine
Half stick butter
Extra virgin Olive oil
1/2 cup grated parmigiano reggiano
7 Saffron threads
2 cups smoked mozzarella cubed
8 eggs
3 cups bread crumbs
Oil for frying
Salt and pepper to taste
Method of Preparation:
- Have chicken stock warm in a separate pan and add the saffron.
- Add olive oil to a heavy saucepan to heat up.
- Add onions and sauté until cooked through and translucent. Add garlic and cook for 30 more seconds. Remove from pan and wipe down clean to use again.
- Heat up the pan and sauté rice for 30 seconds.
- Add white wine and let the alcohol evaporate. Gradually add the chicken stock one ladle at a time.
- Keep stirring and adding the stock until the rice is cooked “al dente”, which is about 17-18 minutes.
- At around the 15-minute mark, add the onions and smoked brisket.
- Turn off the heat and add the butter and grated cheese.
- Sauté and stir in order to create a creamy consistency.
- Add salt and pepper to taste. Let the risotto cool down. This can also be done the night before.
- Once cooled down use an ice cream scoop and make risotto balls. Stuff each arancini with a piece of smoked mozzarella. Turn on a fryer or pot filled with oil to 350 degrees Fahrenheit.
- For the egg mixture, whisk eggs in a bowl with salt and pepper to taste. Add bread crumbs to separate bowl.
- Once all arancini are completed, dip one ball at a time into the egg mixture, followed by dipping into bread crumbs. Repeat this process with each risotto ball twice. Meaning, dip into egg, dip into bread and repeat.
- Fry the risotto balls for three minutes.
- Lift and let rest for a few minutes and drop the arancini back in the fryer until golden. Allow to drain, then serve.
Smoke & Dough
4013 SW 152nd Ave.
Miami, FL 33185
786-362-5698
smokeanddough.com
