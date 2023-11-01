(WSVN) - A South Florida chef has a recipe combining barbecue with an Italian classic to make a dish that’s totally Miami. Time to grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Harry Coleman

The Restaurant: Smoke & Dough, Kendall

The Dish: Brisket Arancini

Ingredients:

1 cup Carnarolo (risotto) Rice

4 cups Chicken Stock

1 cup chopped smoked Brisket

1 cup chopped sweet Onion

3 tbsp fresh garlic

¾ cup White Wine

Half stick butter

Extra virgin Olive oil

1/2 cup grated parmigiano reggiano

7 Saffron threads

2 cups smoked mozzarella cubed

8 eggs

3 cups bread crumbs

Oil for frying

Salt and pepper to taste

Method of Preparation:

Have chicken stock warm in a separate pan and add the saffron.

Add olive oil to a heavy saucepan to heat up.

Add onions and sauté until cooked through and translucent. Add garlic and cook for 30 more seconds. Remove from pan and wipe down clean to use again.

Heat up the pan and sauté rice for 30 seconds.

Add white wine and let the alcohol evaporate. Gradually add the chicken stock one ladle at a time.

Keep stirring and adding the stock until the rice is cooked “al dente”, which is about 17-18 minutes.

At around the 15-minute mark, add the onions and smoked brisket.

Turn off the heat and add the butter and grated cheese.

Sauté and stir in order to create a creamy consistency.

Add salt and pepper to taste. Let the risotto cool down. This can also be done the night before.

Once cooled down use an ice cream scoop and make risotto balls. Stuff each arancini with a piece of smoked mozzarella. Turn on a fryer or pot filled with oil to 350 degrees Fahrenheit.

For the egg mixture, whisk eggs in a bowl with salt and pepper to taste. Add bread crumbs to separate bowl.

Once all arancini are completed, dip one ball at a time into the egg mixture, followed by dipping into bread crumbs. Repeat this process with each risotto ball twice. Meaning, dip into egg, dip into bread and repeat.

Fry the risotto balls for three minutes.

Lift and let rest for a few minutes and drop the arancini back in the fryer until golden. Allow to drain, then serve.

Smoke & Dough

4013 SW 152nd Ave.

Miami, FL 33185

786-362-5698

smokeanddough.com

